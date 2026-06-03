India condoles death of former Yemen President

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) India on Wednesday offered its condolences over the demise of former Yemen President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, asserting that the late leader will always be remembered as a "friend of India" for his contributions to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary at the Overseas Indian Affairs (OIA) Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) divisions of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), signed the condolence book at Yemen Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"Secretary (CPV and OIA), Ms. Sripriya Ranganathan visited the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen in New Delhi to sign the condolence book on the sad demise of the former President of Republic of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi," the MEA posted on X.

"The Government of India expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the former President, and to the Government and people of the Republic of Yemen. Former President Hadi will be remembered as a friend of India who made significant contributions to strengthen India-Yemen relationship," the post added.

Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi passed away in Riyadh at the age of 80 years on May 28, Yemen TV, the Yemeni state-run broadcaster operating from Saudi Arabia, reported. Hadi's presidency was closely linked to Yemen's prolonged civil war and fragile political transition. Hadi served as Yemen's President from 2012-2022.

Born on September 1, 1945, he rose through the military and political ranks and became Yemen's Vice President in 1994. He assumed Yemen's presidency in 2012 as part of a Gulf-backed transition plan following the resignation of President Ali Abdullah Saleh. After assuming office, he launched what was termed largest restructuring of Yemen's military and security institutions. However, Yemen's political transition began after Houthi forces advanced southward and took control of key state institutions in Sanaa.

In January 2015, Hadi resigned after Houthi fighters surrounded the presidential palace and kept him under house arrest in the capital. In February 2015, he escaped to Aden, withdrew his resignation and called for foreign intervention. In March 2015, a Saudi-led Arab coalition launched a military intervention against the Houthis after Hadi's request, leading to a conflict, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In 2022, Hadi transferred his powers to an eight-member Presidential Leadership Council, with a goal to unite anti-Houthi factions and revive efforts for a political settlement to the conflict.

--IANS

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