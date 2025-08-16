India setting global benchmark for democratic governance: Report

Washington, Aug 16 (IANS) Terming it as a "continuous conversation across identities", a report on Saturday hailed India's democratic governance while asserting that it demonstrates the resilience of pluralism on an unprecedented scale.

The true measure of a strong democracy, wrote Carmen Hernandez in One World Outlook, is not the absence of disagreement but the ability to regulate disagreement without collapsing into disintegration.

"Nowhere is this truth more starkly embodied than in India. To describe the Indian democratic experiment simply as 'large' would be an understatement. It is, by every metric, the largest democracy in history: over 1.4 billion people, dozens of major languages, hundreds of dialects, a kaleidoscope of religions, castes, ethnicities, and cultures. Within this extraordinary sea of difference, the country has, for over seven decades, continued to affirm the centrality of the ballot box," the report titled 'Democracy: The Story of Humanity’s Boldest Experiment' stated.

It details further that dictatorships often promise efficiency, one leader, one vision, one command, but they silence the essential truth of human societies: diversity of identity, belief, and aspiration. Democracy, meanwhile, thrives precisely because it recognises that governance is messy, that truth is multifaceted, and that listening is more powerful than silencing.

Calling India as a "global benchmark", the author highlights how, every five years, hundreds of millions of Indians, many from remote villages where electricity itself arrived much later than democracy, line up to vote.

"The logistical complexity of conducting a free and fair election in such conditions is itself staggering. But beyond the numbers, what is remarkable is the cultural faith India's citizens continue to place in the idea of self-rule. The Indian voter, sometimes poor, sometimes illiterate, sometimes cynical, still believes that his or her vote carries weight. That faith sustains the system," the report states.

"India's achievement is not just electoral. Its democracy is also cultural, a continuous conversation across identities. It is a land where a farmer in Punjab, an IT professional in Bengaluru, a fisherwoman in Kerala, and a poet in Kolkata can all claim equal dignity in the political sphere. Disputes are plenty. Protests are frequent. Governments rise and fall. But this churn is not a weakness; it is the very lifeblood of the nation. In managing such vast complexity without fragmenting, India has given the world one of its most valuable lessons: democracy does not require uniformity, only unity in diversity," it added.

Emphasising that democracy is not a finished structure but an unending conversation, Hernandez mentions that India demonstrates the resilience of pluralism on an unprecedented scale.

"When the global discourse on democracy feels bleak, when headlines speak of declining trust in institutions, the rise of illiberal movements, or the erosion of press freedoms, it is worth looking again at the Indian story ... As history moves forward, the battle for democracy will remain ongoing. Authoritarianism may always tempt, apathy may always threaten participation, and inequalities may always challenge systems of fairness. But for as long as the world can point to examples like India, messy, loud, imperfect, yet enduringly democratic, we can believe in the strength of this bold experiment," the report detailed.

