Preity Zinta is glad to be safely back in India amidst the ongoing tension in the Middle East

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta is glad that she returned to India for Holi following a hectic trip across the globe.

The 'Veer Zaara' actress used social media to express her gratitude for being safe at home with her family amidst the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East region.

Extending her prayers for all those stuck amidst this conflict, Preity wrote on her official Instagram handle, "So grateful to be back home in Mumbai after a very stressful trip from across the world. Even more grateful to be safe & to be able to celebrate Holi...It’s been a rough couple of weeks for people around the world and my heart and prayers are for all those people that are suffering and away from their families and in need of security, food, love and warmth. I pray to God to look after all of you. (sic)."

Wishing everyone on Holi, she went on to add, "Happy Holi to all my fellow Indians and to everyone else celebrating Holi. Loads of love and light to you all."

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress also treated her Instagram Family with some glimpses from her Holi celebration with her loved ones.

Despite staying away from the screen for some time, Preity stays connected with her admirers through social media.

As she turned a year older on January 31, Preity shared her happiness about receiving so much love on her special day.

The 'Koi... Mil Gaya' actress, who was showered with flowers, cakes, and a lot of love on her birthday, penned a note, saying, "Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes, flowers, cake and most of all thank you so much for all the LOVE each one of you has sent my way... I’m deeply humbled & my heart is full of gratitude & happiness. I cannot thank the almighty enough for my family, friends, fans n supporters...that light up my day & life in so many magical ways. Love you all #Ting".

