Barcelona confirm hamstring injuries to Kounde, Balde after Copa del Rey win

Barcelona, March 4 (IANS) FC Barcelona have confirmed hamstring injuries to defenders Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde on Wednesday following their 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

In an official medical statement, the club clarified the nature of both injuries. Barcelona announced that Kounde has sustained a mid-belly hamstring (biceps femoris) injury in his left thigh, adding that his availability will depend on how his recovery progresses. The club did not specify a definite timeline for his return.

“First-team player Jules Kounde has suffered a mid-belly hamstring (biceps femoris) injury in his left thigh. His recovery progress will determine his availability," Barcelona said in a statement on Wednesday.

Regarding Balde, Barcelona stated that the left-back has suffered a distal hamstring (biceps femoris) injury in his left thigh. Medical examinations indicate that his recovery is expected to take approximately four weeks, effectively ruling him out for a significant stretch of crucial fixtures.

“First-team player Alejandro Balde has suffered a distal hamstring (biceps femoris) injury in his left thigh. Examinations indicate that the recovery process will take approximately four weeks,” the club informed.

Kounde’s injury occurred early in the contest, with the French defender forced to leave the pitch just 11 minutes after kickoff. Balde, who featured during the match, was also unable to complete the game after experiencing discomfort.

Barça have now lost three players to hamstring injuries in the last week after Frenkie de Jong was also ruled out until April.

Coach Hansi Flick is unhappy with the continuous injury concerns and also said that he will talk to the medical team about the fitness of the players.

"We have two injuries more, I am not happy, it's not good," Barca coach Flick told TV3.

"With Frenkie, it's now three in a week, all the same injuries. This cannot happen. We have to speak about that.

"We have to speak about it with the medical staff and with the fitness coaches to avoid losing three players to injury in a week," he added.

The double setback comes at a challenging point in the campaign. Barcelona are set to face Athletic Club, Sevilla FC and Rayo Vallecano in upcoming La Liga fixtures. Additionally, the champion side are preparing for a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Newcastle United, which will happen on March 11.

