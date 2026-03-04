March 04, 2026 9:22 PM हिंदी

Pentagon confirms AI-enabled weapons used in the Iran war​

Washington, March 4 (IANS) The United States is deploying autonomous systems and artificial intelligence-enabled technologies in its ongoing military campaign against Iran, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Wednesday.​

Speaking at a Pentagon briefing on Operation Epic Fury, Hegseth confirmed that advanced technologies are playing a role in the conflict, although he declined to provide detailed information.​

“We’ve got a lot of autonomous systems or systems that are drones and others incorporated with smart AI aspects to them,” Hegseth said.​

“A lot of which I can’t talk about here.”​

The use of autonomous systems highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence in modern warfare, particularly in drone operations, surveillance, and targeting.​

U.S. officials say the current campaign against Iran involves a combination of long-range strikes, naval operations, and precision air attacks designed to dismantle Tehran’s military infrastructure.​

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine said the United States has already struck thousands of targets during the first phase of the operation.​

“To date, we’ve hit over 2,000 targets,” Caine said.​

The military campaign is focused on three main objectives: destroying Iran’s ballistic missile systems, neutralising its naval forces, and preventing Tehran from rebuilding its military capabilities.​

“First, we are targeting and eliminating Iran’s ballistic missile systems,” Caine said.​

“Second, we are destroying the Iranian Navy… Third, we’re ensuring Iran cannot rapidly rebuild or reconstitute its combat capability.”​

The Pentagon said U.S. forces are also shifting tactics as the operation progresses, moving from long-range strikes to more direct precision attacks over Iranian territory.​

“CENTCOM is now shifting… from large deliberate strike packages using standoff munitions… into stand-in precision strikes overhead Iran,” Caine said.​

The United States says these operations are aimed at maintaining constant pressure on Iranian forces and disrupting their ability to launch missiles and drones.​

According to U.S. officials, the intensity of Iranian attacks has already dropped significantly since the conflict began.​

“Iran’s theatre ballistic missile shots fired are down 86% from the first day of fighting,” Caine said.​

Despite these developments, U.S. military leaders cautioned that the conflict remains dangerous and unpredictable.​

“These operations are complex, dangerous, and far from over,” Caine said.​

Operation Epic Fury was launched earlier this week as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated over missile attacks and Iran’s nuclear programme, triggering one of the most serious military confrontations in the Middle East in recent years. ​

