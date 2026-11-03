November 03, 2026 10:22 PM हिंदी

India sets up ‘Bharat Corner’ at Sri Lankan school

India sets up ‘Bharat Corner’ at Sri Lankan school

Colombo, Nov 3 (IANS) India’s Consul General in Hambantota, Harvinder Singh, on Tuesday inaugurated ‘Bharat Corner’ at a school in Sri Lanka’s Unawatuna, creating a space for students to explore India’s cultural heritage, traditions and knowledge, the Consulate General of India in Hambantota said.

“Bringing India closer to young minds! On 3 November 2026, Consul General Harvinder Singh inaugurated a ‘Bharat Corner’ at Unawatuna Maha Vidyalaya, creating a space for students to explore India’s rich cultural heritage, traditions and knowledge,” the consulate posted on X.

The consulate described the initiative as a step towards strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries through education and youth engagement.

“A meaningful step towards nurturing friendship, cultural understanding and India–Sri Lanka ties through education and youth engagement,” it said.

In another post, the consulate said it had partnered with the University of Ruhuna for the Southern Province Government Staff Badminton Championship 2026 on October 31, with the Consul General and his team taking part in the tournament.

“CGI Hambantota partnered with the University of Ruhuna for the Southern Province Government Staff Badminton Championship 2026 on 31 October 2026. CG Harvinder Singh and Team CGI Hambantota actively joined tournament, championing fitness, teamwork & the spirit of Fit India & Fit Sri Lanka,” the post read.

Earlier, India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, along with the Governor of the Northern Province, had inaugurated a ‘Bharat Corner’ at Delft Mahavidyalayam on Delft Island. The visit had also included the distribution of essential assistance to the school’s students.

Consul General Harvinder Singh had also attended the foundation-stone laying ceremony for 57 houses at Kannavarella Estate in Badulla District, alongside Sri Lanka’s Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure, K.V. Samantha Vidyaratne.

The houses are part of the fourth phase of the Indian Housing Project, which is being implemented with grant assistance from the Government of India, in line with India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

--IANS

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