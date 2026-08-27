India sends second flight with 37.5 tonnes of relief supplies to flash flood-hit Nepal

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) India on Thursday dispatched a second flight carrying 37.5 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, medicines, and food packets to support Nepal's relief efforts after devastating flash floods that have left over 160 dead and hundreds missing.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar took to X and reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Nepal in the rescue and relief operations.

"A second flight has just taken off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines & food packets for Nepal," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"India remains in close and continuous touch with the Nepalese authorities. We will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts," he added.

According to the latest official update, the bodies of 162 people swept away by a massive flash flood in Nepal's Bhote Koshi River have been recovered as of Thursday morning. The remains were recovered from riverbanks in several downstream districts along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, Gorkha, Tanahu, Nawalparasi (East) and Nawalparasi West, the Police said in a notice.

The aid follows a first 10-tonne shipment sent on Wednesday.

India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, formally handed over the aid consignment to Nepal's Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadak Raj Paudel.

The assistance includes essential relief materials to help communities affected by widespread flooding and landslides.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India stands firmly with Nepal and remains committed to extending all possible support.

The floods in Nepal, triggered by heavy monsoon rains, have caused extensive damage to infrastructure, homes and agricultural land, displacing thousands of families.

Rescue and relief operations are ongoing across several provinces, with local authorities struggling to cope with the scale of the disaster.

India's assistance comes as part of its longstanding policy of 'Neighbourhood First', under which New Delhi has consistently provided humanitarian aid to neighbouring countries during emergencies.

--IANS

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