Scotland to host Netherlands for three-match women’s ODI series from August 28

Edinburgh, Aug 14 (IANS) Scotland will host Netherlands for a three-match women’s ODI series across two venues. The opening match of the series will take place at Titwood, home of Clydesdale Cricket Club, on August 28. The action will then shift to Stirling for the remaining two fixtures on August 30 and September 1.

The series comes at a vital juncture for both sides as they look to build squad depth and offer international cricket exposure to emerging talent. "We’re really pleased to announce this series which is an excellent opportunity for the squad to play ODI cricket across multiple venues here in Scotland.

“It’s great to be visiting both Clydesdale and Stirling and we hope to welcome plenty of Scotland supporters to these fixtures. Due to the short notice timing of this series being announced, we expect there to be opportunities for some players that may not have a large amount of experience of ODI cricket.

“That bodes well for the long-term future of the squad as we continue to transition players showing promise from regional cricket into the international setup," Cricket Scotland Head of Performance Steve Snell said in an official statement on Friday.

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming series for European women's cricket, Snell said, "It’s also an important series for Netherlands who are looking to secure their ODI status, so we are pleased to collaborate with them to support the wider cause of European cricket, and we are looking forward to some highly competitive fixtures."

The tour will also mark the first competitive assignment for the newly-appointed Netherlands head coach Pierre de Bruyn. KNCB Women's High Performance Manager Subir Shrestha stated, "We would like to thank Cricket Scotland for hosting this ODI series and particularly acknowledge their efforts in bringing the fixtures together at relatively short notice.

"This series will provide a wonderful opportunity for a number of players who have little or no experience in 50-over international cricket to further their development and gain exposure to the demands of the ODI format. It also marks the first assignment for our new Women's Head Coach, Pierre de Bruyn, making it an important opportunity for the squad and coaching group to begin building their identity together.

"It's fitting that our return to ODI cricket comes against Scotland, the same opposition we faced in our most recent ODI fixtures in 2024. We are looking forward to renewing that rivalry and to three highly competitive matches that will benefit both teams and contribute to the continued growth of women's cricket in Europe," he concluded.

--IANS

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