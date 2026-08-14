Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez signs five-year deal with Brighton

Brighton, Aug 14 (IANS) Brighton & Hove Albion have secured the long-term future of Paraguay international Diego Gomez after the versatile midfielder signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club, with the agreement also including an option for an additional year.

The new deal rewards Gomez for an impressive rise since his arrival at the Amex and keeps him tied to Brighton as the club prepare for a new Premier League campaign and their return to European competition.

Brighton sporting director Mike Cave said the club was delighted to retain a player who has quickly established himself as an important member of Fabian Hurzeler’s squad.

“Diego has been an important player for us since his arrival, and we’re pleased to have secured his long-term future,” Cave said. “He has adapted to Premier League football seamlessly and embedded himself as a key player in the squad.

“We believe Diego will continue to develop and be an important player for us in achieving our goals this season and beyond.”

Gomez, 23, joined Brighton from Major League Soccer side Inter Miami in January 2025. The Paraguayan moved to England after spending 18 months in Miami, where he played alongside Lionel Messi.

He enjoyed his most productive season yet in 2025-26, scoring 10 goals across all competitions. Five of those came in the Carabao Cup, making him the competition’s leading scorer, while four were scored during Brighton’s emphatic 6-0 victory away to Barnsley.

Gomez has made 56 appearances for Brighton since his move and has scored 11 goals during his time with the club.

Before moving to Inter Miami in 2023, Gomez developed through the youth ranks at Paraguayan club Libertad. He made 52 senior appearances for the club before moving to MLS, where he became a regular and won the Leagues Cup.

The midfielder has also established himself at international level with Paraguay. He made his senior debut in 2022 and was part of the country’s squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brighton will begin their new campaign with European ambitions. They face Bologna in their final pre-season fixture at the Amex on Saturday before travelling to Norway to take on Tromso in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday.

--IANS

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