August 14, 2026 5:39 PM हिंदी

Indian Embassy in Japan marks Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Indian Embassy in Japan marks Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Tokyo, Aug 14 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Japan on Friday marked 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', paying tribute to those who lost their lives during the Partition. An exhibition was held to convey the memories and stories of people who experienced the Partition and their indomitable spirit in overcoming the hardships was lauded.

India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick, lit a lamp of prayer and offered condolences to those who faced hardships and lost their lives due to the Partition in 1947.

"On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (the day to commemorate the horrors of the partition of India and Pakistan), we paid our respects to those who lost their lives. At the Embassy of India in Japan, Ambassador Malik lit a lamp of prayer and expressed condolences to those who suffered hardships and lost their lives due to the Partition," the Indian Embassy in Japan wrote on X.

"Additionally, an exhibition was held to convey the memories and stories of people who experienced the Partition, as well as their indomitable spirit in overcoming those hardships," it added.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is observed on August 14 to remember the suffering, displacement and loss of lives associated with the Partition of India in 1947. Partition led to one of the largest movements of people in modern history, as millions crossed newly created borders amid widespread communal violence and upheaval.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to those who suffered during the partition and recalled the courage of people who rebuilt their lives despite immense loss and displacement.

“Today we mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. We recall the courage of all those who were impacted by Partition. It was a moment in history that tore apart several lives…families were uprooted, loved ones were lost, and immense suffering was endured,” stated PM Modi.

“At the same time, overcoming this, people rebuilt their lives from nothing, turned adversity into achievement and contributed immensely to our nation’s progress. Their life journeys remind us of the strength of the human spirit. May this day deepen our resolve to preserve harmony and brotherhood in our nation and collectively work towards building a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also recalled the enormous human suffering and geopolitical consequences of partition.

"On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, recognise the enormous human suffering and far-reaching geopolitical consequences of Partition. Salute the courage and resilience of those who rebuilt their lives. But we must also remember the painful lessons from this period of our history," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

--IANS

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