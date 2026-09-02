India sends 11-member rescue team, 5.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Nepal

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) The fifth aircraft carrying an 11-member rescue team with specialised equipment and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines has departed for Nepal, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar announced on Wednesday.

The aid supports the ongoing response to catastrophic flash floods that struck Nepal following a glacial collapse in Tibet on August 26.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar said, "The fifth Indian aircraft has departed for Nepal. It is carrying a 11-member rescue team with specialised equipment, and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines."

India has rushed over 68 tonnes of emergency relief materials and specialised rescue teams to support Nepal following devastating flash floods.

Deliveries include blankets, sleeping bags, heavy-duty tarpaulins, plastic sheeting, and hygiene kits. The supplies also include essential medicines, food packets, solar lamps, water purification tablets, and portable generators.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nepal authorities announced that over 1000 people have now been confirmed dead following last week's devastating floods in Nepal, even as bodies swept away continue to pile up along riverbanks in different districts.

The number of bodies recovered so far has reached 1003, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in its latest update. The highest number of bodies -- 321 -- were recovered in southern Chitwan district, followed by 216 in Nawalparasi East.

According to Nepal Police, as many as 4,606 people remain unaccounted for, including 583 foreigners, suggesting that the death toll could rise further.

Nepali authorities said efforts are underway to locate people who remain unaccounted for at various hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors in Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts.

At the request of the Nepali government, India and China have sent technical teams to assist in search and rescue operations inside hydropower tunnels.

Meanwhile, a 19-member Indian forensic team has begun analysing DNA samples in coordination with Nepali forensic experts to help identify the people killed in the tragedy.

--IANS

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