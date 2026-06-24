India seeks to build partnerships across Europe to advance its interests in trade, technology: Report

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) India wants to build partnerships in Europe to advance its interests in trade, investment, defence, and the green transition, and while many economic decisions are taken at the European Union (EU) level, political goodwill and strong bilateral relationships with individual member states continue to hold importance, as showcased during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to France and Slovakia, according to a report.

The ties between India and the EU have gained momentum since the conclusion of negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement and the signing of a dedicated Security and Defence Partnership.

PM Modi's recent visit to Slovakia and France was the latest in a series of high-level engagements between India and Europe. In May, PM Modi travelled to the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, and attended the third India–Nordic Summit in Oslo, demonstrating the growing momentum in India’s ties with Europe, according to a report in Politeia Research Foundation (PRF).

In the meantime, the Presidents of Finland and Cyprus and the Austrian Chancellor visited India. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also visited Belgium, France, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Finland. These engagements have resulted in the establishment of three new strategic partnerships with the Netherlands, Sweden, and Cyprus. They have also led to the elevation of bilateral ties, including a Special Strategic Partnership with Italy, a Green Strategic Partnership with Norway, and a Comprehensive Partnership with Slovakia.

"In the context of evolving global geopolitics and shifting political dynamics in Europe, India is seeking to build partnerships across Europe to advance its interests in trade, technology, investment, defence, and the green transition. A clear strategy is now emerging in New Delhi’s engagement with Europe. This reflects a deeper understanding of how the EU functions and how competencies are shared between the Union and its member states," Gulshan Sachdeva, Professor and Jean Monnet Chair at the Centre for European Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, wrote in a PRF report.

"Even in an increasingly integrated Europe, where many economic decisions are taken at the EU level, political goodwill and strong bilateral relationships with individual member states continue to matter. This was clearly evident during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France and Slovakia. While showcasing India’s innovation ecosystem, startups, and technological capabilities, and strengthening technology partnerships, were key focus areas of the France visit, the visit to Slovakia formed part of India’s broader strategy to re-engage with the geopolitically significant Central and Eastern Europe," Dr Sachdeva added.

PM Modi was on a two-nation visit from June 13-18. During his visit to France, he attended the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Evian, held bilateral talks with President Emmanuel Macron, and attended Bharat Innovates Programme and VivaTech 2026.

Following the talks, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Today’s talks with my friend, President Macron, were exceptionally productive. Considering the longstanding friendship between our nations, we have decided to elevate our ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership."

After the G7 Summit in Evian, PM Modi travelled to Paris, where he and Macron participated in the VivaTech 2026 programme. In Paris, PM Modi also met several top CEOs and business leaders, including Alstom CEO Martin Sion, Saint-Gobain CEO Benoit Bazin and Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch.

During his two-day State visit to Slovakia, PM Modi met his counterpart, Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini.

PM Modi and President Pellegrini witnessed an exhibition centred on Varanasi, including works by Slovak artists who had recently visited the city, at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava.

Slovakia also conferred its highest honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), on PM Modi.

PM Modi held extensive delegation-level talks with PM Fico, at the historic Bratislava Castle, following which the two leaders witnessed the exchange of 11 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). The two nations also elevated bilateral ties to the status of a "Comprehensive Partnership".

--IANS

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