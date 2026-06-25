India, Saudi Arabia discuss growing bilateral relations

Riyadh, June 25 (IANS) India's outgoing Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Khan, met Riyadh's Governor Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Thursday and discussed the steadily growing bilateral relations.

“Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan paid a farewell call on His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Riyadh, at the Imarah, Riyadh today,” the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia wrote on X.

“The Ambassador expressed his gratitude to His Royal Highness for the support extended to him during his tenure in Riyadh and for his continued care and attention toward the Indian community in Saudi Arabia,” it added.

"They also exchanged views on the steadily growing bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia," noted the embassy.

With Ambassador Suhel Khan's tenure ending soon, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced that Vipul, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) 1998 batch officer, will be the next Ambassador of India to the kingdom.

On Wednesday, Ambassador Khan held a meeting with the Saudi Ministry of Defence's General Executive Director, Eyad Abdulmalik Alalshaikh, to discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation.

"Ambassador Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan met with H.E. Eyad Abdulmalik Alalshaikh, General Executive Director, Saudi Ministry of Defence and discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration between the two countries. The discussions reflect the shared commitment of India and Saudi Arabia to expand strategic cooperation, identify new avenues for partnership, and foster stronger bilateral ties in the years ahead," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Consul General of India in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Suri, and Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Madinah Branch Director General, Ibrahim bin Saeed Al-Subhi, on Wednesday discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties, diaspora issues, and other matters of mutual interest.

--IANS

ksk/vd