June 25, 2026 11:13 PM हिंदी

India, Saudi Arabia discuss growing bilateral relations

India, Saudi Arabia discuss growing bilateral relations

Riyadh, June 25 (IANS) India's outgoing Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Khan, met Riyadh's Governor Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Thursday and discussed the steadily growing bilateral relations.

“Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan paid a farewell call on His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Riyadh, at the Imarah, Riyadh today,” the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia wrote on X.

“The Ambassador expressed his gratitude to His Royal Highness for the support extended to him during his tenure in Riyadh and for his continued care and attention toward the Indian community in Saudi Arabia,” it added.

"They also exchanged views on the steadily growing bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia," noted the embassy.

With Ambassador Suhel Khan's tenure ending soon, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced that Vipul, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) 1998 batch officer, will be the next Ambassador of India to the kingdom.

On Wednesday, Ambassador Khan held a meeting with the Saudi Ministry of Defence's General Executive Director, Eyad Abdulmalik Alalshaikh, to discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation.

"Ambassador Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan met with H.E. Eyad Abdulmalik Alalshaikh, General Executive Director, Saudi Ministry of Defence and discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration between the two countries. The discussions reflect the shared commitment of India and Saudi Arabia to expand strategic cooperation, identify new avenues for partnership, and foster stronger bilateral ties in the years ahead," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Consul General of India in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Suri, and Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Madinah Branch Director General, Ibrahim bin Saeed Al-Subhi, on Wednesday discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties, diaspora issues, and other matters of mutual interest.

--IANS

ksk/vd

LATEST NEWS

India's steel sector records steady growth in May

India's steel sector records steady growth in May

'Very happy the way I batted,' says Shafali after match-winning knock against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Manchester on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Women's T20 WC: 'Very happy the way I batted,' says Shafali after match-winning knock against Bangladesh

Adani Ports secures ‘BBB’ upgrade from S&P, matches India’s sovereign rating

Adani Ports secures ‘BBB’ upgrade from S&P, matches India’s sovereign rating

Indian youth team shows promise and vision at NBA Rising Stars Invitational at the OCBC Arena, Singapore. Photo credit: NBA Rising Stars

Indian youth team shows promise and vision at NBA Rising Stars Invitational

India's Ayushman Bharat model emerges as blueprint for nations seeking to build equitable health systems: Report

Ayushman Bharat emerges as blueprint for nations seeking to build equitable health systems: Report

From classrooms to digital space: China’s assimilation drive erases Mongolian culture (File Image)

From classrooms to digital space: China’s assimilation drive erases Mongolian culture

India emerges as ‘preferred partner’ for Seychelles in maritime security and climate resilience: Report (File Image)

India emerges as ‘preferred partner’ for Seychelles in maritime security and climate resilience: Report

Nepal mulls home detention with electronic monitoring for selected offenders (File Image)

Nepal mulls home detention with electronic monitoring for selected offenders

Shafali Verma's blazing fifty powers India to five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Photo credit: BCCI Women/X

Women's T20 WC: Shafali's blazing fifty powers India to five-wicket win over Bangladesh

Gujarat expands statewide nursery network to drive large-scale afforestation push

Gujarat expands statewide nursery network to drive large-scale afforestation push