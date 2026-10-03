October 03, 2026 11:59 PM हिंदी

India rejects Pakistan's 'baseless and motivated allegations' about inflitration incident along International border

India rejects Pakistan's 'baseless and motivated allegations' about inflitration incident along International border (File Image)

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) India on Saturday rejected Pakistan's "baseless and motivated allegations" regarding an incident in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab along the International Border.

"The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission (Saad Ahmad Warraich) to lodge India's strong protest over the continued facilitation of illegal cross-border infiltration from Pakistan. India also categorically rejected the baseless and motivated allegations regarding an incident in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab along the International Border on October 2," the Ministry said.

According to the statement, the Pakistani side was informed that three individuals infiltrated into Indian territory and, despite multiple warnings by the Border Security Force (BSF) to return to Pakistan, continued to move towards the border fence.

It said that the BSF was compelled to engage them for posing an imminent security threat.

"This incident highlights a clear pattern of repeated cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan. The Pakistan government was urged to investigate these cross-border infiltration, drug smuggling activities and the complicity of Pakistan Border Guarding forces therein, and to take appropriate remedial measures," the MEA added.

The Ministry also noted that Pakistan was further urged to ensure respect for the sanctity of the International Border, strictly observe relevant bilateral arrangements, mandate its forces to exercise effective control to prevent unauthorised movement from its side, and take definitive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Earlier, India has accused Pakistan's "Form 47" military rulers of weaponising terrorism as a distraction from its raging domestic discontent that is being suppressed by killing civilians in the area of Kashmir it illegally occupies and within its country.

"Instead of addressing domestic discontent, Pakistan seeks to distract by fomenting instability in India and sponsoring, inciting, abetting, and financing cross-border terrorism in my country for more than three decades," said Bhavika Mangalanandan, a First Secretary in India's UN Mission.

Mangalanandan invoked "Form 47", an election document that the military rulers manipulated to put the pliable Pakistan government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as its proxy in Islamabad in 2024, and it has metamorphosed into a meme of ridicule.

--IANS

ksk/khz

LATEST NEWS

Fielding and death bowling are key areas for improvement, admits Shubman Gill after India lose to the West Indies in the third and final ODI in New Chandigarh on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd ODI: Fielding and death bowling are key areas of improvement, admits Shubman Gill

Shai Hope's unbeaten 162 overshadows KL Rahul’s 129 not out as West Indies beat India by five wickets in the third and final ODI of the series in New Chandigarh on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd ODI: Hope's unbeaten 162 overshadows Rahul’s 129* as WI beat India by five wickets (ld)

Alina Charaeva stuns top star Elena Rybakina as Zheng Qinwen advances into third round

China Open: Charaeva stuns top star Rybakina as Zheng advances into third round

Brazil beat India 4-0 as Estevao, Lino shine in historic clash in an International Friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Brazil beat India 4-0 as Estevao, Lino shine in historic Kolkata clash

Captain Shai Hope's unbeaten 162 headlines record West Indies chase as they beat India by five wickets in the third ODI in New Chandigarh on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd ODI: Hope's unbeaten 162 headlines record WI chase, beat India by five wickets

Gunfire, collisions and 425-kg drug haul: How a highway chase unfolded in Gujarat

Gunfire, collisions and 425-kg drug haul: How a highway chase unfolded in Gujarat

India, Cyprus hold first Joint Maritime Committee meeting

India, Cyprus hold first Joint Maritime Committee meeting

‘We achieved what we came for,' says seasoned midfielder Manpreet Singh after India defend gold medal in hockey beating Malaysia in the final in Kakamigahara in Japan on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: ‘We achieved what we came for,' says Manpreet after India defend hockey gold

Alexander Zverev sweeps past Shang Juncheng, sets quarterfinal clash with Novak Djokovic in the China Open ATP Tour event in Beijing on Saturday. Photo credit: ATP

China Open: Zverev sweeps past Shang, sets QF clash with Djokovic in Beijing

Chiranjeevi urges film fraternity to unite against misuse of AI after morphed 'Chuttamalle' video

Chiranjeevi urges film fraternity to unite against misuse of AI after morphed 'Chuttamalle' video