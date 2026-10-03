India rejects Pakistan's 'baseless and motivated allegations' about inflitration incident along International border

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) India on Saturday rejected Pakistan's "baseless and motivated allegations" regarding an incident in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab along the International Border.

"The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission (Saad Ahmad Warraich) to lodge India's strong protest over the continued facilitation of illegal cross-border infiltration from Pakistan. India also categorically rejected the baseless and motivated allegations regarding an incident in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab along the International Border on October 2," the Ministry said.

According to the statement, the Pakistani side was informed that three individuals infiltrated into Indian territory and, despite multiple warnings by the Border Security Force (BSF) to return to Pakistan, continued to move towards the border fence.

It said that the BSF was compelled to engage them for posing an imminent security threat.

"This incident highlights a clear pattern of repeated cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan. The Pakistan government was urged to investigate these cross-border infiltration, drug smuggling activities and the complicity of Pakistan Border Guarding forces therein, and to take appropriate remedial measures," the MEA added.

The Ministry also noted that Pakistan was further urged to ensure respect for the sanctity of the International Border, strictly observe relevant bilateral arrangements, mandate its forces to exercise effective control to prevent unauthorised movement from its side, and take definitive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Earlier, India has accused Pakistan's "Form 47" military rulers of weaponising terrorism as a distraction from its raging domestic discontent that is being suppressed by killing civilians in the area of Kashmir it illegally occupies and within its country.

"Instead of addressing domestic discontent, Pakistan seeks to distract by fomenting instability in India and sponsoring, inciting, abetting, and financing cross-border terrorism in my country for more than three decades," said Bhavika Mangalanandan, a First Secretary in India's UN Mission.

Mangalanandan invoked "Form 47", an election document that the military rulers manipulated to put the pliable Pakistan government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as its proxy in Islamabad in 2024, and it has metamorphosed into a meme of ridicule.

--IANS

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