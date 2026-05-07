India rejects Canada's foreign interference claims as 'baseless imputations'

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Terming them as "baseless imputations", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday rejected the recent accusation made by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) that linked India to foreign interference in the country.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also stated that any such concerns should be addressed through established mechanisms and not politicised or public narratives.

"India's position on this particular issue has been clear and consistent and we have spoken about it on several occasions in the past as well. We categorically reject such baseless imputations. India is a democracy that adheres to international norms and respects the sovereignty of other nations. It is not our policy to interfere in issues of other countries. We believe that any concerns of this nature should be addressed through established mechanisms rather than through politicised or public narratives," said Jaiswal.

In its latest public report, the CSIS had stated that foreign interference remains aggressive and sophisticated in Canadian politics. According to the report, the main perpetrators - China, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan - use various tactics designed to undermine the institutions, influence public discourse, and end trust in democratic processes.

The report had also mentioned that the ongoing involvement in violent extremist activities by Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs) continues to pose a national security threat.

The MEA on Thursday reaffirmed India's longstanding stance that has consistently expressed New Delhi's concerns regarding the use of Canadian territory as a safe haven by extremists and separatists.

"The CSIS assessment acknowledges the presence of supporters of the Khalistan separatist movement in Canada and notes that Canada-based Khalistani extremist groups continue to pose a national security threat, not only to India but also to Canada. It further highlights that such elements misuse democratic freedoms and institutions to promote extremism and raise funds that are diverted towards violent activities," said Jaiswal.

"India has repeatedly urged the Canadian authorities to take effective action against anti-India elements operating from its soil. This includes addressing the issue of glorification of violence, threats against diplomats and leaders, vandalism of places of worship and attempts to promote secessionism through so-called referendums,” he added.

--IANS

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