India reiterates peaceful resolution to Russia-Ukraine conflict

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov held a meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday, discussing bilateral ties and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During the meeting, NSA Doval reiterated India's principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Mr. Rustem Umerov met NSA on 17 April 2026. The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. NSA reiterated India’s principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

India has advocated for dialogue and diplomacy as the primary means to resolve conflict in Ukraine which started in February 2022.

Later in the day, Umerov also called on External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

"Glad to meet Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine today. Discussed our bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Last month, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in France. Both ministers discussed developments in West Asia, importance of regional stabilisation and the safe functioning of key global supply chains. They also reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening bilateral ties.

"I had a meaningful exchange of views with my Indian colleague Dr S Jaishankar on the margins of G7 ministerial meeting in France. We discussed the developments in the Middle East, as well as the importance of regional stabilisation and the safe functioning of key global supply chains," Sybiha posted on X following the meeting.

"We also coordinated further contacts and reaffirmed our mutual interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation," he added.

In December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's support for peace on the Ukraine issue and called for peaceful and lasting resolution on the matter.

During his joint press statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin in December, PM Modi said, "Since the beginning, India has consistently advocated for peace, with regards to the situation in Ukraine. We welcome all efforts being made for a peaceful and lasting resolution in this matter. India has always been, and will always be ready to contribute."

--IANS

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