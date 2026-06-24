India positioning itself as key player in global AI ecosystem: Report

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) India is emerging as a third force in the global artificial intelligence (AI) race, seeking to position itself alongside the US and China while promoting a model that combines technological innovation with broader access and democratic participation, a report has said.

The analysis by Pressenza highlighted that the country is increasingly viewing AI not only as a tool for development but also as a driver of productivity, industrial competitiveness, export growth and technological leadership.

India is moving beyond its traditional role as a consumer of AI technologies and aims to become a producer of advanced AI systems, a builder of digital infrastructure and an active participant in global AI governance, the report added.

According to the report, this shift is reflected in initiatives such as the India AI Mission, backed by funding of over Rs 10,300 crore.

The programme aims to strengthen computing infrastructure, expand research capabilities, support startups, develop high-quality datasets and build a robust talent pipeline.

In addition, India is investing heavily in semiconductors through the India Semiconductor Mission, with a focus on chip design, assembly, testing, packaging and manufacturing to reduce dependence on global supply chains.

It highlighted the nation’s extensive digital public infrastructure -- including Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker and CoWIN -- as a key advantage in expanding AI adoption at scale.

Meanwhile, initiatives such as AI Kosha are helping create trusted datasets for researchers, universities and businesses, supporting domestic innovation and reducing reliance on foreign data ecosystems.

On the global stage, India's growing influence was reflected in the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact by 91 countries and international organisations during the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

India is positioning itself as a bridge between advanced economies and the Global South by advocating an AI framework that balances innovation, inclusion, strategic autonomy and democratic access, the report said.

--IANS

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