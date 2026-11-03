India, Poland moving decisively to strengthen bilateral economic ties: Jitin Prasada

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, said on Tuesday that India and Poland are moving decisively and effectively in the direction to strengthen bilateral economic ties amid the negotiations to implement the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Prasada, who met Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Ignacy Niemczycki in Warsaw, said the ties between India and Poland are getting stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Poland said the two nations are entering a new chapter of cooperation

Following Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s recent visit to Delhi and Bengaluru, Deputy FM Niemczycki met Prasada in Warsaw.

“We are focusing on concrete areas of cooperation: A space agreement and new flight connections with @LOTPLAirlines; shipbuilding, mining and defence industries; and digitalisation and support for the EU-India Free Trade Agreement”, said Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Economic ties with the world’s most populous country are gaining tremendous momentum,” it said in a post on X.

Last month, PM Modi and his Polish counterpart Tusk set a target of doubling bilateral trade between the two countries by 2030, according to a joint statement issued after their meeting here.

The leaders called for early signing and ratification of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as well as its timely implementation, to unlock new opportunities for trade and investment, diversifying and strengthening critical value chains, and opening new markets, the statement said.

PM Modi invited Polish companies to expand their investments and operations in India and to benefit from India’s large market, skilled workforce and growing manufacturing and innovation ecosystem.

Tusk appreciated Indian investment in Poland and highlighted Poland’s strength as a gateway for Indian businesses seeking to expand their presence in Central and Eastern Europe and the wider European market.

The two leaders agreed to expand cooperation in agriculture by resuming the activities of the bilateral working group, aimed at intensifying bilateral trade and cooperation.

--IANS

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