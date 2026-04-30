India plans 62 vessels with Rs 51,383 crore investment in FY27: Minister

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) India is advancing a roadmap to add 62 vessels in FY2026–27 backed by a investment of Rs 51,383 crore, creating an additional 2.85 million gross tonnage (GT) capacity, according to the government.

In a push towards self-reliance in the maritime sector, a high-level inter-ministerial review meeting on the Strait of Hormuz situation pivoted to accelerating India’s shipping capabilities, with a renewed focus on building a robust, future-ready maritime ecosystem.

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, called for urgent expansion of India’s shipping capacity, including container vessels, LPG and crude carriers, and green tugs, to ensure resilience against external disruptions.

The minister also reviewed cargo flows, vessel movements and operational preparedness across key maritime segments. The need for expansion of container fleet, green tugs, LPG carriers, crude carriers, dredging vessels and tankers were underscored by the Minister to combat any future global challenge and sustain supply chain of the country.

He also reviewed the status of the joint venture between Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) and Oil PSUs to acquire 59 vessels.

“We must act with urgency to strengthen our fleet, shipbuilding capacity, port infrastructure, and the broader maritime ecosystem,” the minister said, underscoring the need for a coordinated national effort.

He instructed all concerned departments to prepare a concise and actionable white paper outlining and addressing the current gaps, clear targets and a time-bound roadmap across key pillars of the maritime sector.

Sonowal emphasised that this exercise must be undertaken in close coordination with the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Chemicals and Fertilisers, and Commerce and Industry, given their critical linkage to maritime supply chains.

“This document will form the basis of our next review on a larger inter-ministerial platform. I expect focused, practical and outcome-oriented inputs. Let us move forward with clarity, coordination and commitment,” Sonowal noted.

—IANS

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