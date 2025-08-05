India, Philippines conduct first bilateral maritime exercise, strengthen naval ties

Manila, Aug 5 (IANS) The navies of India and the Philippines successfully conducted their first-ever bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) from August 3 to 4, showcasing advanced naval manoeuvres and underlining the growing security partnership between the two nations, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) stated.

"Among the key drills conducted were rendezvous operations, communication checks, air defence exercises, and manoeuvring drills with photo exercise," the AFP said on Monday night on the conclusion of the two-day MCA held from August 3- 4.

"The series culminated with a hotwash and a final evaluation through a final exercise, underscoring both forces' commitment to achieving operational synergy in multilateral maritime environments," the AFP said.

The AFP further noted that the MCA included complex warfare simulations such as screening exercises, over-the-horizon targeting, naval surface interdiction, clearance operations integrated with publication exercises, anti-submarine warfare drills, replenishment at sea, passing exercises, and fast steaming operations.

The MCA was aimed at improving tactical coordination and enhancing joint maritime capabilities between the two navies, a move seen as a significant milestone in bolstering regional maritime cooperation to ensure a stable and secure Indo-Pacific.

The Indian Navy deployed a task group led by the guided missile destroyer INS Delhi (D-61), anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kiltan (P-30), and fleet replenishment tanker INS Shakti (A-57).

These surface assets were further supported by two multi-role naval helicopters, increasing operational flexibility throughout the drills.

"It also lays the groundwork for sustained maritime collaboration in the years ahead," the AFP added, reinforcing that the successful execution of the MCA reflects the strong will of both nations to enhance mutual maritime security efforts.

As part of the Indian Navy's ongoing operational deployment to Southeast Asia, the naval contingent, led by Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF), arrived in Manila on August 1.

The three ships were welcomed warmly by personnel of the Philippine Navy.

Rear Admiral Menon, during his interaction with local media, emphasised the shared commitment of India and the Philippines in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

He stressed the importance of these deployments in promoting understanding, trust, and cooperation among friendly maritime forces.

--IANS

int/scor/sd/