India pays solemn tribute at Iran's Chehlum ceremony, highlights shared civilisational and cultural ties

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Sunday, offered heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Union government at the 40th-day mourning ceremony (Chehlum) organised by the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi.

Chehlum, a significant observance in Shia tradition marking the 40th day after a passing, is a time of solemn reflection, prayers, and remembrance.

MoS Margherita's presence underscored India's deep respect for Iran's cultural and religious sentiments during this period of mourning.

In a statement shared on social media platform X by the Ministry of External Affairs, it was highlighted that India–Iran relations are firmly rooted in age-old civilisational, cultural, and people-to-people ties that dates back thousands of years.

The two ancient civilisations share a rich common heritage.

Linguistic similarities between Sanskrit and Avestan, historical trade routes linking the Indus Valley with ancient Persia, and centuries of cultural exchange through art, architecture, literature, and Sufi traditions have created an enduring bond.

From the influence of Persian culture during the Mughal era to modern-day cooperation, the relationship has consistently been marked by mutual respect and goodwill.

India and Iran established formal diplomatic relations in 1950, but their connections predate Independence by millennia.

Shared elements in philosophy, cuisine, music, and festivals continue to strengthen these bonds even today.

The participation of an Indian Minister of State in the Chehlum ceremony reflects New Delhi's commitment to nurturing this historic friendship.

Pabitra Margherita, who assumed charge as the Minister of State for External Affairs in June 2024, has been actively engaged in advancing India's diplomatic outreach.

His gesture at the Iranian Embassy sends a clear message of solidarity and empathy at a sensitive time.

Such gestures of condolence and participation in important cultural observances help reinforce the warm and multifaceted partnership between the two nations.

India and Iran continue to collaborate on various fronts, including trade, energy, connectivity projects like Chabahar Port, and cultural exchanges.

This solemn participation reaffirms India's longstanding tradition of respecting the cultural and religious practices of its friends and partners across the globe.

--IANS

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