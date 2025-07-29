July 29, 2025 11:36 PM हिंदी

India once led in defence manufacturing, but Congress deliberately crushed industry: PM Modi

India once led in defence manufacturing, but Congress deliberately crushed industry: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of systematically destroying India’s indigenous defence manufacturing sector after Independence.

Recalling India’s historical prominence in arms production, PM Modi said, “There was a time when Bharat was at the top in defence manufacturing. We made the world’s finest swords and equipment. But post-Independence, Congress deliberately dismantled this capability.”

He contrasted this legacy with today’s self-reliant India, asserting that the country is steadily reclaiming its stature as a defence powerhouse. “On one side, India is moving towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), while on the other, Congress keeps leaning on Pakistan even for its political narratives,” the Prime Minister remarked.

The Prime Minister praised the Indian Armed Forces and credited the success of Operation Sindoor to India’s long-term investment in indigenous defence capabilities.

“If we hadn’t spent the last decade building a self-reliant defence infrastructure, the cost during Operation Sindoor could have been devastating,” the PM said.

He noted the use of Made-in-India drones, missiles, and strategic systems during the operation, emphasising how Indian forces delivered a decisive blow to terror networks deep inside Pakistan.

Highlighting the operation’s success, PM Modi said, “From Sindoor to Sindhu, the world witnessed the scale of our action. Our enemies now know — India will strike on its own terms, in its own time.”

The Prime Minister also drew attention to global recognition of India’s resolve. “During Operation Sindoor, 193 countries in the United Nations stood by India. Only three spoke in Pakistan’s favour,” he noted. However, he expressed regret over the opposition's stance: “The world supported India, but, unfortunately, our soldiers’ bravery did not receive Congress's support.”

He also criticised Congress for demoralising the forces and undermining India’s defence narrative.

“Earlier, they asked for proof after surgical strikes; now they question why the strike was stopped. Their pattern is clear — they only want to oppose,” he said, adding that “Congress’s trust seems to be remote-controlled from Pakistan.”

--IANS

sas/dan

LATEST NEWS

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' season 2 retains the familiar vibe of season 1, begins with the same opening scene

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' season 2 retains the familiar vibe of season 1, begins with the same opening scene

Madhya Pradesh a model for wildlife conservation, says CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh a model for wildlife conservation, says CM Mohan Yadav

Eminent economist Lord Megnadh Desai passes away

Eminent economist Lord Megnadh Desai passes away

Katie Ledecky wins 6th gold medal, Anna Elendt claims women's 100m breaststroke title in the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on Tuesday.

World Aquatics C'ships: Katie Ledecky wins 6th gold, Elendt claims women's 100m breaststroke

Everton sign Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal

Everton sign Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal

East Bengal sign Moroccan forward Hamid Ahadad for 2025-26 season. Photo credit: East Bengal

East Bengal sign Moroccan forward Hamid Ahadad for 2025-26 season

‘Congress said 56 inches failed—we made terror tremble in its den’: PM Modi roars in Lok Sabha

‘Congress said 56 inches failed—we made terror tremble in its den’: PM Modi roars in Lok Sabha

Marc-Andre ter Stegen undergoes back surgery as Barcelona face registration dilemma ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Ter Stegen undergoes back surgery as Barcelona face registration dilemma

Aditi Rao Hydari flaunts her soft waves and a breezy fringe after a fun makeover

Aditi Rao Hydari flaunts her soft waves and a breezy fringe after a fun makeover

Al Nassr sign Joao Felix from Chelsea on a two-year deal. Photo credit: AlNassr FC/X

Al Nassr sign Joao Felix from Chelsea on a two-year deal