India offers unique and unparalleled economic opportunities to world: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) India today offers unique and unparalleled economic opportunities to the world, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday while highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of positioning the country as a trusted global economic partner.

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2026, Goyal said India’s growing role in global supply chains and its nation-first trade policies have made the country an increasingly attractive destination for businesses worldwide.

"India is poised to play an increasingly important role in global supply chains as companies across the world seek reliable and dependable partners," Goyal mentioned.

He noted that businesses are increasingly looking towards India because of its strong economic fundamentals, stable policy environment and growth-oriented reforms introduced by the Modi government.

"The country's economic rise has created unprecedented opportunities for investors, traders, exporters and businesses," Goyal added.

Goyal emphasised that all trade agreements concluded by India in recent years have been guided by national interests while simultaneously strengthening the country's trade relations with global partners.

He said these agreements have been designed to create greater opportunities for Indian traders, exporters, businesses and citizens while ensuring that India's interests remain protected.

Highlighting the government's approach to international trade negotiations, the minister said the PM Modi government has consistently adopted a nation-first policy, ensuring that every agreement contributes to economic growth and employment generation within the country.

"The PM Modi Government remains committed to protecting the interests of our farmers," he said.

He also reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding the interests of farmers, stating that agricultural concerns remain a key consideration in India's trade policies and negotiations.

The minister said India is steadily emerging as a major player in global supply chains and is well positioned to benefit from the ongoing diversification of manufacturing and sourcing activities around the world.

--IANS

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