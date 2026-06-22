June 22, 2026 6:46 PM हिंदी

India offers unique and unparalleled economic opportunities to world: Piyush Goyal

India offers unique and unparalleled economic opportunities to world: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) India today offers unique and unparalleled economic opportunities to the world, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday while highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of positioning the country as a trusted global economic partner.

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2026, Goyal said India’s growing role in global supply chains and its nation-first trade policies have made the country an increasingly attractive destination for businesses worldwide.

"India is poised to play an increasingly important role in global supply chains as companies across the world seek reliable and dependable partners," Goyal mentioned.

He noted that businesses are increasingly looking towards India because of its strong economic fundamentals, stable policy environment and growth-oriented reforms introduced by the Modi government.

"The country's economic rise has created unprecedented opportunities for investors, traders, exporters and businesses," Goyal added.

Goyal emphasised that all trade agreements concluded by India in recent years have been guided by national interests while simultaneously strengthening the country's trade relations with global partners.

He said these agreements have been designed to create greater opportunities for Indian traders, exporters, businesses and citizens while ensuring that India's interests remain protected.

Highlighting the government's approach to international trade negotiations, the minister said the PM Modi government has consistently adopted a nation-first policy, ensuring that every agreement contributes to economic growth and employment generation within the country.

"The PM Modi Government remains committed to protecting the interests of our farmers," he said.

He also reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding the interests of farmers, stating that agricultural concerns remain a key consideration in India's trade policies and negotiations.

The minister said India is steadily emerging as a major player in global supply chains and is well positioned to benefit from the ongoing diversification of manufacturing and sourcing activities around the world.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Indian Navy ships arrive in Vietnam to strengthen maritime cooperation

Indian Navy ships arrive in Vietnam to strengthen maritime cooperation

Arulnithi, Priya Bhavani Shankar's horror thriller 'Demonte Colony 3' to hit screens on September 11 (Photo: Passion Studios/Instagram)

Arulnithi, Priya Bhavani Shankar's horror thriller 'Demonte Colony 3' to hit screens on September 11

Lack of funds limits Pakistan’s Asian Games participation

Lack of funds limits Pakistan’s Asian Games participation

MS Dhoni has to be the Roger Federer of cricket, Virat Kohli can be compared to Carlos Alcaraz: Sanju Samson

Dhoni has to be the Federer of cricket, Kohli can be compared to Alcaraz: Sanju Samson

'Life and legacy of late Thai Princess will inspire future generations'

'Life and legacy of late Thai Princess will inspire future generations'

Chiranjeevi's #Mega158 unit begins second schedule in Hyderabad (Photo Credit: Bobby Kolli/X)

Chiranjeevi's #Mega158 unit begins second schedule in Hyderabad

EAM Jaishankar calls on Mongolian President in Ulaanbaatar

EAM Jaishankar calls on Mongolian President in Ulaanbaatar

India, Iran discuss West Asia situation and cooperation under BRICS

India, Iran discuss West Asia situation and cooperation under BRICS

'I thank Government of India and PM Narendra Modi, Vijay Amritraj after receiving Padma Bhushan

'I thank Govt of India and PM Modi': Vijay Amritraj after receiving Padma Bhushan

Chennai Bulls enter finals of inaugural women’s Rugby Premier League 2026

Chennai Bulls enter finals of inaugural women’s Rugby Premier League 2026