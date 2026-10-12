October 13, 2026 12:15 AM हिंदी

India offers training support to Cypriot Navy as both push to expand defence ties

India offers training support to Cypriot Navy as both sides push to expand defence ties

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) India has offered support to the Cypriot Navy in training, capacity building and technical assistance to enhance maritime security, with both sides reiterating their desire to expand the India-Cyprus defence and strategic partnership, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

The offer was made during a meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Cypriot Naval Commander Commodore Nicolaos Luca at the Mari Naval Base in Cyprus.

“Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Cypriot Naval Commander Commodore Nicolaos Luca during his visit to Mari Naval Base, Cyprus, on October 12, 2026,” the Ministry posted on X.

“Discussions focused on strengthening India-Cyprus maritime and security cooperation, with India offering support to the Cypriot Navy in training, capacity building and technical assistance to enhance maritime security,” it added.

The Defence Secretary also met the Political Director at Cyprus’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Salina Sambos.

“Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Political Director, MOFA Ambassador Salina Sambos on October 12, 2026. They held discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues,” the Ministry posted on X.

“During the discussion, both sides reiterated the desire to further strengthen and expand the defence and strategic partnership between India and Cyprus with special emphasis on maritime security and defence industrial cooperation,” it added.

Rajesh Kumar Singh is on an official visit to Cyprus from October 12-13. During his visit, he is holding meetings with his counterparts in the Cypriot Ministry of Defence and will also call on Cyprus leadership.

“Following the visit of the President of Cyprus to India in May 2026, the India-Cyprus Strategic Partnership has gained further momentum. Defence Secretary’s visit is expected to underscore the shared commitment to deepening and expanding bilateral engagement, particularly in the maritime domain,” the Ministry of Defence mentioned in a statement.

The Defence Secretary also held a meeting with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General Khassim Diagne and Force Commander Major General Mohammad Asadullah Minhazul Alam in Nicosia on Monday, with discussions held on the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) mandate, India’s longstanding contribution to UN peacekeeping and continued support for the mission’s work in Cyprus.

After concluding his engagements in Cyprus, Rajesh Kumar Singh will travel to Greece for an official visit. He will interact with the senior defence and military leadership of Greece.

--IANS

ksk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Ram Kapoor shares picture with sharp jawline, fans don’t want him to go too extreme

Ram Kapoor shares picture with sharp jawline, fans don’t want him to go too extreme

Jithin M.S strikes at death as NorthEast United FC beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 at Guwahati on Monday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2026/27: Jithin strikes at death as NorthEast United FC beat Mohun Bagan SG

India, Iran security chiefs discuss regional, international developments

India, Iran security chiefs discuss regional, international developments

India offers training support to Cypriot Navy as both sides push to expand defence ties

India offers training support to Cypriot Navy as both push to expand defence ties

Chinese qualifier Shi Han stuns 13th seed Alexandra Eala in the Wuhan Open WTA tennis tournament on Monday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Wuhan Open: Chinese qualifier Shi Han stuns 13th seed Eala

SC registry flags 14 defects in Rahul Gandhi’s plea against SIR of electoral rolls

SC registry flags 14 defects in Rahul Gandhi’s plea against SIR of electoral rolls

Kenya Defence Forces delegation visits India to benchmark for Joint War College

Kenya Defence Forces delegation visits India to benchmark for Joint War College

Wang Manyu regains World No. 1 ranking in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) after China Smash triumph. Photo credit: Xinhua

Table tennis: Wang Manyu regains World No. 1 ranking after China Smash triumph

Mighty Marathas, Kakatiya Knights beat in-form teams to reach six points at the halfway stage of the round-robin phase of Season 2 in Hyderabad on Monday. Photo credit: APL

APL Season 2: Mighty Marathas, Kakatiya Knights beat in-form teams to reach six points (Ld)

Jagoba Arrasate returns to Osasuna after Luis Miguel Ramis sacked following their defeat to Real Betis in the La Liga. Photo credit: Osasuna CF

La Liga: Arrasate returns to Osasuna after Ramis sacked following Betis defeat