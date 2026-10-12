India offers training support to Cypriot Navy as both push to expand defence ties

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) India has offered support to the Cypriot Navy in training, capacity building and technical assistance to enhance maritime security, with both sides reiterating their desire to expand the India-Cyprus defence and strategic partnership, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

The offer was made during a meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Cypriot Naval Commander Commodore Nicolaos Luca at the Mari Naval Base in Cyprus.

“Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Cypriot Naval Commander Commodore Nicolaos Luca during his visit to Mari Naval Base, Cyprus, on October 12, 2026,” the Ministry posted on X.

“Discussions focused on strengthening India-Cyprus maritime and security cooperation, with India offering support to the Cypriot Navy in training, capacity building and technical assistance to enhance maritime security,” it added.

The Defence Secretary also met the Political Director at Cyprus’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Salina Sambos.

“Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Political Director, MOFA Ambassador Salina Sambos on October 12, 2026. They held discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues,” the Ministry posted on X.

“During the discussion, both sides reiterated the desire to further strengthen and expand the defence and strategic partnership between India and Cyprus with special emphasis on maritime security and defence industrial cooperation,” it added.

Rajesh Kumar Singh is on an official visit to Cyprus from October 12-13. During his visit, he is holding meetings with his counterparts in the Cypriot Ministry of Defence and will also call on Cyprus leadership.

“Following the visit of the President of Cyprus to India in May 2026, the India-Cyprus Strategic Partnership has gained further momentum. Defence Secretary’s visit is expected to underscore the shared commitment to deepening and expanding bilateral engagement, particularly in the maritime domain,” the Ministry of Defence mentioned in a statement.

The Defence Secretary also held a meeting with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General Khassim Diagne and Force Commander Major General Mohammad Asadullah Minhazul Alam in Nicosia on Monday, with discussions held on the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) mandate, India’s longstanding contribution to UN peacekeeping and continued support for the mission’s work in Cyprus.

After concluding his engagements in Cyprus, Rajesh Kumar Singh will travel to Greece for an official visit. He will interact with the senior defence and military leadership of Greece.

--IANS

ksk/dan