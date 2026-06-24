June 24, 2026 4:24 PM हिंदी

India offers condolences over passing of Timor-Leste's former President Francisco Guterres

India offers condolences over passing of Timor-Leste's former President Francisco Guterres

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) India on Wednesday offered its condolences on the passing of Timor-Leste's former President, Francisco Guterres ‘Lu-Olo', the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Guterres will be remembered for his support in fostering the ties between India and Timor-Leste, the MEA said.

"Secretary (East) Shri Rudrendra Tandon visited the Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste in New Delhi today to sign the condolence book on the passing of Dr. Francisco Guterres ‘Lú-Olo’, former President of Timor-Leste, and to convey the sincere condolences on behalf of the Government of India to the family of the former President, and to the Government and people of the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste. Dr Francisco Guterres will be remembered for his support in fostering the friendly relations between India and Timor-Leste," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Guterres ‘Lu-Olo', 71, died on Sunday at a hospital in Malaysia, where he had been undergoing treatment, Timor-Leste's news agency TATOLI - Agencia Noticiosa de Timor-Leste reported. His family termed his death a "profound loss" for his wife, children, Fretlin, his fellow independence fighters and all those who contributed to the struggle and nation-building efforts of Timor-Leste.

Guterres joined the national liberation movement in 1974 and remained active throughout the Indonesian occupation, taking on various political and military responsibilities. He became the head of the political leadership of Fretilin's armed struggle in 1998, the Timor-Leste news agency reported.

After Timor-Leste's independence referendum, Guterres was elected President of the Constituent Assembly in 2021. While serving as the National Parliament's President, he proclaimed the restoration of independence of Timor-Leste in 2022. He was parliamentary speaker from 2002 to 2007 and served as President from 2017 to 2022.

--IANS

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