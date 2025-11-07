India-New Zealand are working toward early conclusion of trade agreement: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) India and New Zealand look forward to working towards the early conclusion of a balanced, comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement, in line with the growing strategic and economic convergence, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday after concluding his New Zealand tour.

The Union Minister was in the island country this week for the fourth round of free-trade agreement negotiations.

"Concluded my fruitful visit to New Zealand with a meeting with my friend & counterpart, Todd McClay," Goyal said in a post on his X handle.

"The 4th Round of India-New Zealand FTA negotiations was focused on goods market access, services, economic & technical cooperation, and investment opportunities," he added.

The minister had several meetings with business leaders from both countries, further strengthening people-to-people connections.

"During my visit, I also held meetings with business leaders from both India & New Zealand and engaged in multiple events, reflecting the strong people-to-people & cultural ties between our nations," he noted.

Earlier, Goyal said that the negotiating teams of both nations engaged in the FTA talks are working towards a future-ready and balanced trade pact that respects our sensitivities while deepening economic ties, opening new avenues for collaboration, and unlocking fresh opportunities for businesses and consumers on both sides.

The minister had reviewed the ongoing India–New Zealand FTA negotiations with his New Zealand counterpart, Todd McClay, and the chief negotiators from both sides.

During his visit, he addressed the India-New Zealand CEOs Roundtable along with McClay in Rotorua, which is the latter’s hometown situated on the North Island of New Zealand.

"Glad to know many of the business leaders at the Roundtable were of Indian origin. Encouraged New Zealand companies to engage more closely with the Indian industry in this shared journey, one that promises mutual benefit and long-term value for both sides," Goyal remarked.

He also highlighted India’s rapidly evolving economic landscape and explained how greater collaboration in areas such as technology, agriculture, education, clean energy and sustainability can unlock new avenues of growth.

"Thank you, my friend Todd McClay, for warmly hosting me in your beautiful hometown of Rotorua. Together, we are gearing up to take India-New Zealand ties to the next level," Goyal posted on X.

