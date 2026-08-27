India-Nepal ties strengthened by connectivity, collaboration: Envoy

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava has highlighted the significant physical and demographic transformation of Nepal, attributing it to New Delhi's "Neighbourhood First" policy.

Speaking at NDTV World's 'Anviksha' India-Nepal Dialogue on Thursday, the envoy said the policy focuses on enhancing physical, digital and people-to-people connectivity while expanding trade and commerce between the two countries.

"For the last several years, we have been doing work in that direction. Now, Nepal has transformed both in terms of physical transformation, better infrastructure, better roads, better connectivity, hydropower, but also demographically," Ambassador Srivastava said.

He noted a substantial exchange of people and ideas between the two South Asian nations.

The Ambassador pointed to several new initiatives aimed at deepening engagement.

One such programme involves organising visits of young Members of Parliament from Nepal to India in collaboration with think-tanks. These 10-15 day visits allow participants to observe India's development journey and explore ways in which Nepal's youth and young leaders can fulfil their aspirations through partnership with India.

Technology and start-ups form another key area of cooperation.

Ambassador Srivastava said that Nepal has a vibrant start-up ecosystem, with many young Nepalese actively involved in entrepreneurial ventures.

Over the past few years, India has organised collaborative events with local business chambers and universities.

Recognising the talent and ambition of Nepalese entrepreneurs, India launched the India-Nepal Startup Partnership Network last year.

The programme seeks to create mutually beneficial collaboration by providing capital, market access and connections through India's start-up ecosystem.

Around 49 Nepalese start-ups across two batches have received training and mentorship under the initiative.

Several have secured incubation offers in India, and investments have begun to flow.

Efforts are now underway to ease regulatory processes so that Nepali start-ups wishing to expand into the Indian market can do so with minimal hurdles.

In agriculture, India has extended support to improve productivity.

Ambassador Srivastava cited the example of Mustang apples, among the finest grown in Nepal.

Indian experts facilitated visits and interactions to share techniques that have enhanced yields in similar regions of India.

Sports, particularly cricket, continue to serve as a strong cultural link.

India, through the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is assisting in the growth of Nepal's cricket infrastructure and talent development.

The Envoy's remarks underscored the multi-dimensional nature of India-Nepal cooperation under the "Neighbourhood First" approach, spanning infrastructure, human capital, entrepreneurship, agriculture and sports.

--IANS

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