India must reinforce maritime security in IOR amid regional tensions: Report

Sofia, April 29 (IANS) India must strengthen cooperation with littoral countries to conduct persistent surveillance across the vast Indian Ocean Region (IOR) through regional frameworks such as the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), it was highlighted on Wednesday.

According to a report in Bulgaria-based 'Modern Diplomacy', littoral countries in the IOR must go beyond non-traditional security cooperation and develop a common framework to safeguard shared maritime space, particularly to avoid spillover from conflicts such as the recent US–Iran escalation.

It added that India, being the most militarily advanced nation in the region, should take the lead in fostering coordinated surveillance, as maritime warfare transcends geographical limits.

The report highlighted that the US-Israel conflict with Iran has drawn several countries into a phase of energy insecurity. Although Iran’s immediate neighbours are directly impacted by the armed conflict, the ripple effects have also extended far beyond the immediate theatre of war, impacting distant regions.

“For India, the conflict has demonstrated the implications of getting caught in the crossfire of a conflict in its vicinity. Two particular incidents — the US sinking of the Iranian warship IRIS Dena in the waters off the coast of Sri Lanka (just 40 nautical miles away) and the reported firing of two ballistic missiles towards the joint UK-US base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean — serve as a grim reminder about a conflict spiralling in India’s maritime backyard in the IOR," the report detailed.

“For decades, the Indian Ocean region has remained largely peaceful, away from any direct impact of a conflict in a neighbouring region or any major power conflict with a regional impact. The two above-mentioned incidents highlight the need for littoral states of the IOR to have a regional security mechanism to deal with any crisis in the region in a more cohesive and coordinated fashion," it added.

As one of the major stakeholders in the region, the report said, India must foster meaningful and substantial cooperation with IOR littoral states through regional mechanisms such as the CSC and the IONS. It stressed the need to move beyond non-traditional security cooperation mechanisms to protect the shared maritime space, particularly during such conflicts.

Emphasising the border strategic implications of the evolving security dynamics, the report said, "If India needs to entrench its position as a preferred security partner in the IOR and realise its vision of Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR) — upgraded to Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR) in 2025 — in the IOR, then it needs to support its normative framework with military capabilities.”

--IANS

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