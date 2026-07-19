India moving towards 'Made in India' civil aircraft era as aerospace capabilities grow: Rammohan Naidu

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Sunday said India is steadily moving towards a future where its citizens will fly in domestically manufactured civil aircraft, as the country's aerospace manufacturing capabilities continue to expand under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The minister made the remarks while sharing a video of the first India-made Airbus C-295 tactical military transport aircraft, describing it as a landmark achievement for the country's aerospace and defence manufacturing sectors.

In a post on social media platform X, Naidu said he recently visited the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) manufacturing facility in Vadodara, where the C-295 aircraft are being produced.

"Visited the TASL facility in Vadodara, where the C-295 aircraft are being built. This remarkable facility is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. As India strengthens its aerospace manufacturing capabilities, we are steadily moving towards a future where Indians will proudly fly in Made in India civil aircraft," the minister said.

The C-295 programme, jointly developed by Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Limited, marks the first time a complex military aircraft is being manufactured in India by the private sector under the government's flagship 'Make in India' initiative.

The aircraft is being produced under the $2.6 billion agreement signed in 2021 for the procurement of 56 C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

While 16 aircraft are being delivered in flyaway condition from Spain, the remaining 40 are being assembled at the Vadodara facility in Gujarat.

According to reports, Gujarat's upcoming Dholera Airport will also house dedicated maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities to support the C-295 fleet, further strengthening India's aerospace ecosystem.

The first India-assembled C-295 aircraft rolled out from the final assembly line in May and successfully completed its maiden test flight on June 10.

Following the successful flight, the Indian Air Force congratulated the teams involved, describing it as a historic milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in aerospace and defence manufacturing.

--IANS

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