June 23, 2026 12:55 AM हिंदी

India, Morocco discuss global terror threats; condemn Pahalgam, Red Fort attacks

India, Morocco discuss threats posed by terrorist groups, codemns Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) India and Morocco on Monday held a meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism in New Delhi, during which they condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, and the terror incident near the Red Fort in New Delhi on November 10, 2025.

The two sides discussed threats posed by terrorist groups globally and in their respective regions.

They exchanged views on current and emerging counter-terrorism challenges, including countering violent extremism and radicalisation, combating the financing of terrorism, preventing the use of technology for terrorist purposes, addressing the nexus between transnational organised crime and terrorism, and monitoring the global movement of terrorists.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Hicham Baali, Head of the National Judicial Police Brigade at the Directorate General of National Security of Morocco.

Both sides unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

The two sides also deliberated on measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism through information sharing, capacity building and the exchange of best practices.

They further reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF).

The two sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Working Group in Morocco on a mutually convenient date.

Last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Morocco in September at the invitation of his counterpart, Abdeltif Loudiyi.

The ministers signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation, establishing a framework for industrial collaboration, capacity building and counter-terrorism.

According to the MEA, India and Morocco maintain strong cooperation in capacity building and the training of defence personnel.

Moroccan military officers, especially from the Royal Moroccan Navy, regularly participate in training programmes conducted in India.

Indian naval ships have also been visiting Morocco for goodwill visits.

High-level delegations from India's National Defence College regularly visit Morocco on study tours, with the most recent visit taking place earlier this month.

--IANS

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