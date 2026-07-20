India-Moldova relations poised to enter new era of closer engagement: MEA

Chisinau, July 20 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday stated that the relations between India and Moldova are poised to enter a new era of closer engagement and enduring friendship following President Droupadi Murmu's ongoing State Visit to the Eastern European country.

"India-Moldova relations are poised to enter a new era of closer engagement and enduring friendship. We may also look at it from the angle of expanding India-Europe engagement." said Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the MEA while addressing a special media briefing on the President’s State Visit to Moldova.

He also highlighted the importance of engagements with Europe and Moldova in India’s journey to become a developed nation by 2047.

"In our Amrit Kaal journey of India, the next 25 years, when India moves by 2047 aspires to become a developed country, a 'Viksit Bharat', in that journey, Europe is an important partner, and Moldova is an important partner that was one of the important elements of our engagement with Moldova and Europe in the last several years," the MEA Secretary stated.

“We look forward to stronger business-to-business partnerships and greater Indian participation in Moldova’s economic development and modernisation,” he added.

According to Secretary George, India has emerged as an increasingly important economic partner for Moldova, and Indian companies have established a growing presence in Information Technology (IT), pharma, healthcare, agriculture, renewable energy and manufacturing.

"Both countries are also exploring cooperation in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), innovation, food processing, logistics and skill development, creating significant potential for mutually beneficial investment, employment and sustainable growth," he noted.

Highlighting the emerging importance of engagements in education and capacity building between the two countries, the MEA Secretary announced that India and Moldova have finalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of higher education, which would be signed shortly.

He noted that Moldova is already a member of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), an India-led multilateral initiative, and there is growing cooperation under the framework of this alliance.

"Both sides discussed opportunities in solar energy, sustainable technologies and climate-resilient development. President Murmu also invited Moldova to join India’s other flagship multilateral initiatives, including the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA), reflecting the growing convergence between our two countries on sustainable development priorities," Secretary George emphasised.

The reform of multilateral organisations particularly the United Nations (UN), also came up during their discussions. They also discussed the importance of the fight against global terrorism.

President Murmu will also interact with members of the Indian community and friends of India in Moldova during the visit. A state banquet will be held later today in honour of the visiting President.

"This interaction will celebrate the enduring bonds of friendship between the people of two countries and reaffirm the importance of people-to-people ties as an important element of India-Moldova relations," noted Secretary George.

"The State Visit reaffirmed the shared resolve of India and Moldova to build a stronger, broader and more substantive partnership rooted in democratic values, mutual respect and a common aspiration of peace and prosperity," he highlighted.

President Murmu Invited Moldovan President Maia Sandu to visit India at a mutually convenient date.

As a special gesture of friendship, President Murmu presented a bust of Mahatma Gandhi to President Sandu during their interactions earlier in the day.

"The bust will stand as an enduring symbol of the universal relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s message," the MEA Secretary mentioned.

–IANS

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