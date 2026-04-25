India key to Indo-Pacific strategy, says US INDOPACOM Commander

Washington, April 25 (IANS) India is emerging as a key pillar in the US strategy to counter China in the Indo-Pacific, with top American military leadership highlighting expanding defence ties and growing coordination with New Delhi.

Admiral Samuel Paparo, head of US Indo-Pacific Command, told lawmakers this week that engagement with India remains a priority, describing the relationship as "on an upward trajectory" and among his most active military partnerships.

His remarks come as Washington sharpens its focus on China's military rise and seeks to deepen ties with regional partners to maintain balance in the Indo-Pacific.

In his testimony, Paparo said the US-India security relationship has seen "transformative growth through increasingly complex military exercises, defence sales, and strategic dialogue" under the Major Defence Partnership framework.

He pointed to expanding cooperation in areas such as maritime security and underwater domain awareness, including India's planned acquisition of MQ-9B drones through Foreign Military Sales.

Paparo described India as a stabilising force in the region, saying it "continues to be a source of stability within South Asia" while strengthening strategic partnerships and defence cooperation across the Indian Ocean.

He cited India's growing regional role, including investments in Sri Lanka and agreements with Mauritius aimed at boosting maritime cooperation and ensuring strategic infrastructure remains "free of adversarial influences."

The Indo-Pacific commander also highlighted India's participation in multilateral groupings such as the Quad, alongside the United States, Japan and Australia, which is expanding cooperation on maritime security and logistics.

Exercises like Malabar, involving all four countries, have become central to building interoperability and demonstrating joint capability in the region, he said.

Paparo said partnerships are central to the US strategy in the Indo-Pacific, describing alliances and partnerships as Washington's "greatest asymmetric advantage."

He also noted that India faces persistent tensions with Pakistan, with recent military exchanges extending beyond traditionally disputed areas. Despite this, he said India's primary focus remains on "maintaining deterrence and credible warfighting capability within the region writ large."

The broader context of US-India engagement is shaped by concerns over China's growing military capabilities and expanding footprint across the Indo-Pacific.

Paparo warned that China's actions, combined with its deepening ties with Russia and North Korea, pose a complex challenge to regional stability.

In the second part of the hearing, lawmakers underlined the importance of strengthening partnerships, such as India, to counter Beijing's influence.

Representative Adam Smith said alliances are critical to deterrence and credibility in the region. "We need to maintain those relationships. We need to let those folks know that we are there and they can depend on us," he said.

Paparo also confirmed that his engagement with India is extensive, describing it as one of his most frequently visited and closely coordinated partners at the military level.

The Indo-Pacific has become the focal point of global strategic competition as China accelerates its military modernisation and expands its presence across the region.

The United States has responded by strengthening ties with partners such as India, Japan and Australia, including through the Quad, while expanding joint military exercises and defence cooperation.

--IANS

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