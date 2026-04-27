April 27, 2026 10:04 PM हिंदी

India-Kenya Joint Trade Committee meets in Nairobi, MoU signed

India-Kenya Joint Trade Committee meets in Nairobi, MoU signed

Nairobi, April 27 (IANS) The 10th meeting of the Joint Trade Committee of India and Kenya was held in Nairobi on Monday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Commerce Secretary of India, Rajesh Agrawal and Principal Secretary for Trade of Kenya Regina Akoth Ombam, the High Commission of India in Kenya stated.

Both sides held comprehensive discussions on enhancing bilateral trade, improving market access, addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers, and strengthening cooperation in key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, digital public infrastructure, fintech, energy, including Renewable Energy and manufacturing, the High Commission posted on X.

It highlighted that progress on development partnership and collaboration in areas such as logistics, infrastructure planning and capacity building was also reviewed.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to a more diversified, balanced and future-oriented economic partnership, and agreed to take forward institutional mechanisms to facilitate trade, resolve pending issues, and promote greater business-to-business engagement, it added.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the exchange of pre-arrival information for goods was signed between the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) at the sidelines of the 10th India-Kenya Joint Trade Committee meeting.

The MoU was signed by Yogendra Garg, Member, CBIC, and Lilian Nyawanda, Commissioner General, KRA, in the presence of Rajesh Agrawal and Regina Akoth Ombam, the post stated.

The agreement will enhance customs cooperation, enable faster clearances, improve risk management, and facilitate smoother bilateral trade between India and Kenya.

Earlier this month, India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika called on Kenya's National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula in Nairobi, as the two sides held discussions on further strengthening parliamentary exchanges and advancing bilateral ties through the Friendship Groups.

During the meeting, Swaika handed over a letter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Moses Wetang'ula, conveying the constitution of the India–Kenya Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Indian Parliament.

–IANS

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