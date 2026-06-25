India, Japan discuss strengthening bilateral relations

Tokyo, June 25 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Malik, on Thursday met Senate President Sekiguchi Masakazu at the National Diet building and discussed further strengthening bilateral relations.

The Ambassador also had a tour of the National Diet Building.

"Today, we were also fortunate to have the opportunity to tour the Japan National Diet Building," the Indian Embassy in Japan wrote on X.

"The intricate construction and delicate decorations were truly impressive,” it added.

Both houses of the Japanese legislature, known as ‘the Diet’, meet in the building.

Ambassador Malik paid a courtesy call on Sekiguchi Masakazu at the National Diet and exchanged views on further developing bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Parliamentary cooperation and exchanges that support the democracies of India and Japan are an important pillar of the India-Japan Special Strategic Global Partnership,” the embassy noted.

Earlier in the month, the Ambassador held discussions with Nagasaki City Mayor Shirosuke Suzuki on measures to further strengthen the exchange and cooperative relations between India and Nagasaki City.

The Ambassador also held discussions with Japan’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Hiyoshi Takehiro on June 8.

They reviewed outcomes of recent high-level exchanges and senior-level talks while discussing measures to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Last month, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi visited India to participate in the Japan-US-Australia-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting and paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

According to a statement released by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides confirmed that they will work together to achieve concrete results in areas such as economic growth through investment, innovation, and knowledge circulation, as well as cooperation in the field of economic security.

--IANS

ksk/vd