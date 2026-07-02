India is more open and stable: Japanese biz leaders praise PM Modi's leadership

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) India has become a more open, stable and globally attractive destination for investment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with Japanese industry leaders on Thursday expressed strong confidence in the country's economic growth, innovation ecosystem and expanding strategic partnership with Japan.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of India-Japan Joint Economic Forum here, Susumu Okamoto, President and Representative Director of Choshu Industry, said India has become more open and stable under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

"Japanese companies can complement India's rapid industrial growth by bringing decades of manufacturing expertise and advanced technology, creating a mutually beneficial partnership for both countries," he said.

Kazuhiro Nakashoji, Founder and CEO of Yaqumo, described the expansion of India's startup ecosystem since 2018 as remarkable.

"The Prime Minister's efforts in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, saying the government's focus on startups has created an ecosystem with impressive scale and momentum," Nakashoji noted.

Kosuke Kiryu, Managing Director of Tanita India Private Limited, called Prime Minister Modi's leadership "amazing" and said his efforts have significantly strengthened India-Japan ties.

Echoing similar views, Taka Sanno, President and CEO of Suntory India Pvt. Ltd., said India has become an increasingly attractive investment destination because of its progressive business environment.

Haruyuki Hiratani, CEO and COO of Takasago Fluidic Systems, said India and Japan possess complementary strengths, with Japan excelling in mechanical engineering and India leading in software and data capabilities.

Tushar Jadhav, Co-Founder and CEO of Manastu Space, said the strong relationship between Prime Minister Modi and Japan's leadership has significantly boosted bilateral cooperation, particularly in the space sector.

Yuriko Kato, Founder and CEO of M2Labo, described Prime Minister Modi as "a great man in the world" and said India and Japan are the "best match" for innovation-led growth.

Pankaj Garg, President and CEO of Innovation thru Energy, said India-Japan relations are stronger than ever, describing the partnership as a natural win-win.

Motoyuki Arai, Founder and CEO of Synspective, said Japan's strength in hardware and India's excellence in artificial intelligence and analytics provide a powerful foundation for future collaboration.

Hiroshi Ide, President and CEO of IHI Corporation, highlighted opportunities for both countries to jointly develop a green ammonia ecosystem, with India serving as a production hub and Japan as a key export market.

Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President of Suzuki, said India is emerging as a major manufacturing and export hub for global markets.

Tatsutoshi Suzuki, Executive Chairman of Toho Koki Seisakusho Co. Ltd., described India as a vast and promising market offering long-term growth opportunities.

--IANS

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