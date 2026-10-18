'India is immensely proud of our phenomenal para-athletes': PM Modi sends wishes for Para Asiad

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes to India's para athletes for the Para Asian Games 2026, which were officially declared open today with an absorbing opening ceremony in Nagoya.

PM Modi took to social media to praise the athletes, while sending his best wishes to the Indian stars. "As the Asian Para Games 2026 begin in Aichi-Nagoya, conveying my best wishes to the Indian contingent," PM Modi wrote on X.

"India is immensely proud of our phenomenal para-athletes. Their grit, dedication and indomitable spirit inspire 140 crore Indians. May they compete with confidence and give their very best," he added.

Meanwhile, the Games were declared open after the opening ceremony, where para-badminton star Pramod Bhagat and para-athlete Simran Sharma carried the Indian flag. The duo led the Indian delegation at the ceremony, held at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya.

India’s representation also stood out for its ceremonial attire, with the contingent wearing deep blue blazers featuring golden motifs inspired by the Indus Valley Civilisation. The designs incorporated images of the iconic Priest-King sculpture and Dancing Girl figurine, alongside ancient seals that reflected the civilisation’s distinctive symbols and script.

The Indian contingent comprises 281 members, including 168 athletes, 112 men and 56 women, who will compete across 11 disciplines. India will look to build on its performances in previous editions as its athletes pursue medals across a range of para-sports.

Speaking ahead of the opening ceremony, Satyanarayana said the Indian athletes were in positive spirits and eager to translate their preparation into results, with para athletics expected to play a significant role in India’s medal campaign.

“We are targeting around 100 medals for India, and we believe our athletes have the ability and determination to achieve this. Para athletics will be a crucial part of our medal campaign. We are expecting to win six medals in athletics tomorrow, including two to three gold medals. Nishad Kumar is also looking in good shape, and we are expecting him to deliver his personal best and potentially break the Games record. These are important opportunities for us to make a strong start to our campaign.

"The competition will be tough, with some of the best athletes from across Asia participating, but our athletes are well prepared and focused on performing to their potential, winning medals and making the country proud,” said Satyanarayana, Head Coach of Para Athletics.

The Asian Para Games will continue through October 24, with India aiming to make its presence felt across the 11 sporting disciplines. For the athletes assembled in Aichi-Nagoya, the opening ceremony marked the beginning of a week of competition that places ability, determination and sporting achievement at its heart.

--IANS

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