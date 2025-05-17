India is elated and proud: PM Modi on Neeraj Chopra's 90.23m throw

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90-metre mark for the first time in his career at the Doha Diamond League 2025, lauding the javelin thrower's "relentless dedication" and calling it a moment of national pride.

Chopra scripted history by becoming the first Indian to cross the 90m barrier in an international competition, recording a stunning 90.23m throw in his third attempt during the men's javelin event on Friday.

His previous personal best and national record was 89.94m, achieved in 2022 at the Stockholm Diamond League.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi posted, "A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90 m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud."

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also extended his wishes to the star athlete on X, calling it a historic milestone.

"India's golden star, Neeraj Chopra, has created history at the 2025 Doha Diamond League by breaking the 90-metre mark for the first time. This is not only an unprecedented achievement in his personal career but also a proud moment for the entire nation. I heartily congratulate 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra for this historic success and wish him a bright future," he posted.

Despite achieving a new personal milestone, Chopra had to settle for second place in the competition. Germany's Julian Weber claimed the top spot with a remarkable 91.06m throw, also marking his first time breaching the 90m mark.

Speaking after the event, Chopra said the result left him with mixed feelings.

"It is a little bit bittersweet result. I am very happy for the 90m, but this second place -- it actually happened to me also when I competed in Turku and Stockholm. I threw 89.94, and I was always second. And also here. I broke the national record and got second today. But I am very happy also for Julian Weber. He threw 91, so we both broke 90m for the first time today. We have been trying this for so many years, so finally, we managed to get it," he said.

Chopra also reflected on his previous physical struggles, particularly a groin issue that affected his performances over the past seasons.

"I was always feeling something in my groin in the last few years. I did not give my best because of that. This year, I feel much better," he added.

Looking ahead to a packed season that includes the World Championships, Chopra expressed optimism and ambition.

"We will also work on some aspects, and so I believe I can throw more than 90m in the upcoming events this year," he said.

