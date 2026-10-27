October 27, 2026 8:56 PM हिंदी

India-Indonesia Special Forces exercise Garuda Shakti begins in Banyuwangi

India-Indonesia Special Forces exercise Garuda Shakti begins in Banyuwangi

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise Garuda Shakti commenced at Banyuwangi in Indonesia on Tuesday, with the Special Forces of the two nations set to train together in jungle warfare operations until November 6, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The Indian contingent comprises troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), while the Indonesian side is represented by personnel from the Indonesian Special Forces, the ministry said.

“The exercise aims to strengthen mutual understanding, cooperation and interoperability between the Special Forces of the two nations. The training focuses on tactics, techniques and procedures for special operations in jungle environments, including obstacle crossing, combat marksmanship, mountaineering, air assault training and combat-hardening sessions,” the MoD stated.

The training also includes the exchange of expertise and information on weapons, equipment and operational practices, it said.

“The joint training will culminate with a validation exercise designed to simulate realistic operational scenarios and assess the endurance, coordination and combat readiness of both contingents,” the ministry added, noting that the exercise would further strengthen defence cooperation and bilateral ties between India and Indonesia.

On Sunday, the Indian Army contingent, comprising Special Forces personnel, departed for Indonesia’s Banyuwangi to participate in the exercise.

The exercise will enhance interoperability between the armies of the two nations through the exchange of tactics, techniques, and procedures for special operations in jungle terrain under counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism scenarios, according to an Indian Army statement.

Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Shaunak was on a goodwill visit to Jakarta from October 17-19, strengthening cooperation between India and Indonesia, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) stated. Its port call to Jakarta included productive professional interactions and mutual exchanges aimed at bolstering bilateral maritime cooperation and enhancing regional maritime security.

Commanding Officer of ICGS Shaunak and the Defence Attaché called on the Head of Bakamla and discussed augmenting bilateral Coast Guard cooperation, according to a statement released by the Indian Embassy in Indonesia.

“Indian Coast Guard and Bakamla just renewed the MoU for Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation, during the State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Indonesia from 06-08 Jul 2026; signifying the importance the two maritime neighbours give to regional maritime safety and security,” the Embassy stated on X.

--IANS

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