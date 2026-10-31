India, Indonesia conduct simulated combat tracking drills during exercise Garud Shakti

Jakarta, Oct 31 (IANS) In yet another step towards strengthening defence cooperation, the armies of India and Indonesia undertook simulated combat tracking exercises in jungle terrain on Saturday, as part of ongoing joint military exercise 'Garud Shakti 2026' in Banyuwangi.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta said the training focused on tracking and pursuing targets through specialised reading of the ground.

The exercise also familiarised the elite forces of the Indian Army and the Indonesian Army (TNI-AD) with the operational use of drones for surveillance, reconnaissance and situational awareness in dense jungle environments, combining traditional fieldcraft with specialised technologies.

“The art of 'reading' the jungle and 'mastering' the skies. Following the gains of Day 5, Special Forces of the Indian Army and TNI-AD undertook simulated combat tracking training in jungle terrain, aimed at pursuing a target's trail by specialised reading of the ground. Troops also received training on operational employment of drones for surveillance, reconnaissance and situational awareness in dense jungles,” the Indian Embassy said.

“Effectively Day 6 exposed the elite forces to traditional fieldcraft and niche technologies, thus ensuring that no trail goes cold and no threat is left unaddressed,” it added.

According to the Indian mission, the special forces of the Indian Army and TNI-AD also undertook patrolling drills in jungle terrain, building on the earlier slithering training.

“Troops rehearsed the full sequence of heli-borne operations, from rapid insertion to securing the landing zone, tactical patrolling and mission execution in a dense jungle terrain. These drills are aimed at building trust and confidence in each other's tactics, techniques and procedures, while providing an opportunity to exchange best practices,” it posted on X.

Earlier on Thursday, Special Forces personnel from India and Indonesia participated in live-fire training in Banyuwangi to hone their combat skills through marksmanship drills, sniper firing and rapid transition fire on the move, embodying the ethos of “One Shot. One Kill.”

“These tactical-level engagements sharpen individual skill, strengthen interoperability and bolster joint readiness, laying the foundation for deeper strategic collaboration in our collaboration against terrorism of all forms. Sharper skills. Seamless interoperability. United against terror,” the Indian Embassy stated.

The India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise Garuda Shakti commenced at Banyuwangi in Indonesia on Tuesday, with the Special Forces of the two nations set to train together in jungle warfare operations until November 6, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Indian contingent comprises troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), while the Indonesian side is represented by personnel from the Indonesian Special Forces.

“The exercise aims to strengthen mutual understanding, cooperation and interoperability between the Special Forces of the two nations. The training focuses on tactics, techniques and procedures for special operations in jungle environments, including obstacle crossing, combat marksmanship, mountaineering, air assault training and combat-hardening sessions,” the Ministry stated.

--IANS

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