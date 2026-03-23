India Inc plans over Rs 11 lakh crore capex in FY26: Govt

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The government on Monday said that India Inc has lined up capital expenditure (CAPEX) plans worth over Rs 11 lakh crore for the current financial year 2025-26, highlighting strong investment momentum in the private corporate sector.

According to a survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO) released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), conducted between October and December 2025, the provisional aggregate CAPEX for FY26 is estimated at Rs 11.44 lakh crore.

The findings also pointed to strong execution of investment plans by corporates. The actual CAPEX for 2024-25 stood at Rs 173.5 crore per enterprise against an intended Rs 180.2 crore, translating into a high realisation ratio of 96.3 per cent, the government said. This indicates that companies largely followed through on their investment commitments.

In terms of strategy, nearly 48.63 per cent of enterprises are focusing on CAPEX towards core assets in FY26, while 38.36 per cent are investing in value addition to existing assets. A majority of firms, about 60.13 per cent, reported that their primary objective of undertaking CAPEX was income generation, followed by capacity upgradation.

The survey also highlighted that internal accruals remain the primary source of funding, accounting for 65.35 per cent of total CAPEX in FY26. Domestic debt contributed 23.25 per cent, while equity and external sources such as foreign debt and foreign direct investment accounted for a relatively smaller share, according to the government.

Looking ahead, the survey indicated that investment activity is likely to remain robust. Aggregate CAPEX intentions for 2026-27 are estimated at Rs 9.55 lakh crore. The NSO noted that such forward-looking estimates are typically conservative, suggesting continued strength in corporate investment sentiment.

The survey covered large private sector enterprises across industries and aims to provide insights into investment trends to support policy formulation and strategic planning.

Moreover, in the energy and technology segments, enterprises are allocating 6.62 per cent towards green energy (solar, wind, biomass), 5.83 per cent towards robotic equipment in the manufacturing sector, and 2.83 per cent towards robotics across all sectors, the government said.

--IANS

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