July 03, 2026 3:55 PM हिंदी

India in talks with US to access Anthropic's AI model for cybersecurity testing

India in talks with US to access Anthropic's AI model for cybersecurity testing

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) India is in talks with the United States to secure access to Anthropic's Project Glasswing to strengthen cybersecurity testing of its critical digital infrastructure, a senior government official said on Friday.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Cybersecurity Summit, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S. Krishnan said access to the advanced AI model would help India stress-test its digital systems against frontier artificial intelligence capabilities.

We are talking with American counterparts to get access for Project Glasswing, according to him. He further noted that it would enable India to "stress-test our systems on Anthropic's systems.

However, he stated that India is not waiting for the discussions to conclude and has already begun testing critical systems using AI models currently available to it.

According to Krishnan, around 60-70 per cent of the cybersecurity testing exercise can be carried out using existing AI models, while discussions with the US on access to Project Glasswing continue.

In April, the US-based AI giant Anthropic announced Project Glasswing -- which brings together Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorgan Chase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Palo Alto Networks -- in an effort to secure the world’s most critical software.

Moreover, regarding cybersecurity concerns, technology firm Apple reportedly is accelerating the rollout of software updates to strengthen user security as artificial intelligence (AI) makes it easier for cybercriminals to develop hacking tools.

Reports had claimed that the iPhone maker said it is moving ahead with a series of software updates that would previously have been bundled into a major iOS release, making them available to users earlier than in previous update cycles.

Krishnan's remarks come amid India's broader push to strengthen cyber resilience as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly capable of identifying vulnerabilities in digital infrastructure.

--IANS

ag/

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