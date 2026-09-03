India hosts Quad sherpas meeting, reviews progress across key pillars

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday hosted the Quad Sherpas in New Delhi, where they reviewed progress across key pillars, including maritime security, emerging technologies and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri hosted the Quad Sherpas’ Meeting today in New Delhi. The Sherpas welcomed the strong momentum in Quad interactions and practical activities, and reviewed progress across key pillars including maritime security, economic prosperity, critical and emerging technologies, and HADR. They also discussed potential new initiatives for announcement at the next Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting," the Ministry of External Affairs said on social media platform X.

Along with Misri; Hiroyuki Namazu, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan; Eleanor Jane Lawson, Deputy Secretary of Strategic Planning and Coordination Group at Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT); and Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India, participated in the meeting.

"The Quad is moving forward with clear purpose. At today's Sherpa meeting, I joined Australian DFAT Deputy Secretary Elly Lawson, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Hiroyuki Namazu, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to set an action plan for concrete deliverables- advancing US President Donald Trump and Secretary Marco Rubio's commitment to a strong, results-oriented Quad. Proud to take up the mantle of Quad Sherpa and to help turn that vision into action!" Ambassador Gor said on X after the meeting.

Deputy Secretary Lawson and Secretary Misri met earlier on Thursday and discussed matters of bilateral interest.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Eleanor Jane Lawson, Deputy Secretary of the Strategic Planning and Coordination Group of DFAT Australia, and discussed matters of bilateral interest and regional and global issues of mutual interest, ahead of the Quad Sherpas Meeting in New Delhi today," MEA said on X.

In a separate meeting, Foreign Secretary Misri held discussions with Hiroyuki Namazu, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, on issues of shared bilateral and regional interest.

--IANS

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