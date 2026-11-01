November 01, 2026 1:26 PM हिंदी

India hopes for common ground by December G20 summit: EAM Jaishankar

India hopes for common ground by December G20 summit: EAM Jaishankar

Washington, Nov 1 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said India hopes the G-20 grouping can find common ground by its summit in December.

Speaking to a group of Indian reporters in Atlanta on Saturday at the end of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, EAM Jaishankar was asked about the consensus India achieved when it hosted the G20.

“We haven’t yet reached that stage (of Summit). So we’ll have to see when we come to the summit in December,” he said.

“But obviously, it’s our hope that G20 do produce common ground. And if an effort is made, then it’s within the realm of possibility,” EAM Jaishankar said.

He cited the BRICS grouping as an example. “I mean, you saw even at BRICS in a somewhat different context with somewhat different players, we were able to actually get the key participants to agree on common statement,” he said.

“So I think that effort would be made as we come closer to December. And obviously, we will be supportive,” he said.

EAM Jaishankar was also asked about an earlier remark describing the US as “the lone power”, and whether that sentiment was shared at the G20.

He said that remark had been made in a different setting. “I was talking in a very different context. I was talking to the Munich Security Conference delegation. That kind of event is very different from this kind of event,” he said.

“This is a gathering of foreign ministers. That was not a gathering of foreign ministers. There, I was addressing analysts and policymakers. So I think what you say depends on what the event is,” EAM Jaishankar said.

He said ministers at the meeting had recognised India’s ability to engage all sides.

“I would say there was a general appreciation. That India was a country in a somewhat polarized world today. We have the ability to talk to all sides. We are contributing. We are bridging. We are communicating. I think that sense, that appreciation was there,” he said.

On the Quad, which met at foreign minister level in Atlanta on Saturday morning, he said “this is in fact the third foreign ministers meeting this year. We had one in Delhi, then we had one in Manila”.

“We felt we have really progressed the Quad, and we hope the Quad will meet in a manner in which we’d be able to set directions for the future. Think in terms of expanding its agenda,” EAM Jaishankar said.

He said he had held bilateral meetings with “pretty much with everybody”, some of them one-to-one and some in groups.

--IANS

lkj/rs

LATEST NEWS

INS Trishul arrives at Souda Bay, set to strengthen maritime cooperation with Greece

INS Trishul arrives at Souda Bay, set to strengthen maritime cooperation with Greece

Fit India Sundays on Cycle honours Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week

Fit India Sundays on Cycle honours Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week

Hrithik Roshan shares Saba Azad's special bond with his sons in a romantic birthday post

Hrithik Roshan shares Saba Azad's special bond with his sons in a romantic birthday post

Milap Zaveri recalls the time Sanjay Gupta threw a party to celebrate him: Who does that?

Milap Zaveri recalls the time Sanjay Gupta threw a party to celebrate him: Who does that?

'My job is not to make everyone happy': Gambhir on managing India's deep squad

'My job is not to make everyone happy': Gambhir on managing India's deep squad

Sayantani Ghosh on Maya in ‘Jagadhatri’: ‘There is a very thin line between justice and revenge’

Sayantani Ghosh on Maya in ‘Jagadhatri’: ‘There is a very thin line between justice and revenge’

'Un-Australian, deplorable, disgraceful': Warner slams Cummins and Co. after SA humbling

'Un-Australian, deplorable, disgraceful': Warner slams Cummins and Co. after SA humbling

5th T20I: India asked to bat first as Bhuvneshwar, Varun return

5th T20I: India asked to bat first as Bhuvneshwar, Varun return

Rohit Bose says passing of Sanjay Gupta marks the end of a major chapter of his life: Not fair

Rohit Bose says passing of Sanjay Gupta marks the end of a major chapter of his life: Not fair

Esteban Ocon denies reports of physical violence behind Mexico GP axe

Esteban Ocon denies reports of physical violence behind Mexico GP axe