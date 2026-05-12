India, Honduras discuss expanding cooperation in arts, yoga and cultural exchanges

Tegucigalpa, May 12 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita held a meeting with Honduras Secretary of Culture, Arts and Heritage Yasser Handal Carcamo on Tuesday, and discussed deepening people-to-people ties and enhancing cooperation in arts, yoga, wellness, cinema, and cultural exchanges.

"Glad to meet H.E. Yasser Handal Carcamo, Secretary of State, Secretariat of Culture, Arts and Heritage of Honduras. Discussed deepening people-to-people ties and expanding cooperation in arts, yoga, wellness, cinema, and cultural exchanges," Margherita posted on X.

On Monday, Margherita arrived in Honduras for an official visit aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Arrived in Honduras, this marks the first Ministerial visit from India following the elections and the formation of a new Govt in Honduras in January 2026. Looking forward to high-level meetings aimed at further strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and Honduras."

MoS Margherita arrived in Honduras after concluding his visit to Costa Rica, where he attended the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Costa Rican President Laura Fernandez, met several ministers and interacted with the Indian community.

Earlier in Costa Rica, Pabitra Margherita held a meeting with Minister of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications, Paula Bogantes Zamora, on Monday (India time), with both sides exploring ways to deepen bilateral ties.

Following their meeting, Margherita wrote on X: "Met the Minister of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications of Costa Rica H.E Paula Bogantes Zamora. There was discussion to explore the many ways India and Costa Rica can deepen their ties. From supporting Indian businesses in Costa Rica, to capacity building and Quick Impact Projects, the conversations reflected a shared commitment to a stronger, more meaningful bilateral relationship."

MoS Margherita also met members of the Indian community in the country.

"A truly heartwarming evening with our vibrant Indian family in Costa Rica! Met members of the diplomatic corps, business community, media and proud ITEC alumni. The Indian diaspora continues to serve as a shining symbol of India's values, talent and goodwill across the world," he posted on X.

The Indian minister also met Costa Rica's Foreign Minister Manuel Tovar, discussing strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"First engagement with India. Had a bilateral meeting with H.E. Manuel Tovar, Foreign Minister of Costa Rica. Happy to know that this was his first official engagement after assuming office as Foreign Minister," Margherita posted on X.

"Had productive discussions on further strengthening India-Costa Rica bilateral cooperation. India and Costa Rica share common values in promoting multilateralism, democracy, and a rules-based international order," he added.

On Sunday, Margherita inaugurated the ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ Wall at the University for Peace in San Jose, highlighting India’s ancient philosophy of universal brotherhood and global harmony.

The minister also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the university, praising Gandhi’s enduring message of peace and non-violence.

As part of his engagements in Costa Rica, Margherita also planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, reinforcing India’s focus on environmental sustainability and global ecological responsibility.

He also attended the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Costa Rican President Laura Fernandez and conveyed India’s warm greetings to her during the ceremony held at the National Stadium in San Jose.

--IANS

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