India holds 40 pc of global rice exports, key to world food security: Experts

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) India is not only the world's largest rice exporter but also playing an increasingly major role in ensuring global food security, industry leaders, exporters and agri-experts said on Saturday.

Speaking with IANS on the sidelines of Bharat International Rice Conference 2026 here Tarun Bajaj, General Manager, APEDA under the Ministry of Commerce, said the Bharat International Rice Conference is gradually becoming one of the world's largest rice-focused events.

"India holds about 40 per cent share in global rice exports and is the undisputed leader. It is important to have such a platform in India where people from the entire value chain - from farmer to consumer - can sit together and discuss challenges and solutions," he said.

Bajaj said logistics remains the biggest challenge at present. Tensions in areas like the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea have affected vessel movement, increased shipping time, raised insurance costs and multiplied freight charges. Despite this, joint efforts by the central government, state governments and industry are keeping exports smooth, he said.

He added that rice is not just a commercial product but linked to food security of many nations, and India, as a responsible country, is balancing its own needs while taking care of food security of importing nations.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Executive Director, Rice Exporters Association told IANS that India's position in the global rice export market is extremely strong - the combined share of the second, third and fourth largest exporters is still less than India's.

However, he cautioned that logistics cost is the biggest hurdle.

While competitors like Thailand and Vietnam depend more on waterways, India relies mostly on road transport, which pushes up costs. He suggested greater focus on producing varieties that have higher demand in international markets to fetch better value, adding that government support has helped India maintain 35-40 per cent global market share for several years.

Similarly, Prashant Raizada, Partner, EY (Ernst & Young LLP), said the conference is the biggest and most impactful event for the rice sector so far, offering an opportunity to exchange ideas with senior experts, exporters and policymakers.

Rajesh Paharia Jain, Chief Manager, KRIBHCO Agri, said the scale and participation this year has grown compared to last year, with the entire value chain - from bag manufacturers, surveyors, custom house agents, farmers to exporters - present on one platform.

"Despite weather-related challenges and possible dip in crop output, the country has adequate buffer stock of about 5.5 to 6 crore tonnes through Food Corporation of India (FCI), so the situation remains secure," he told IANS.

Hansa Singh Rakya, Founder, Agriguru Online, said her company has developed the world's first AI-based market intelligence platform that provides real-time prices, freight costs, trade rules, global developments and reliable market information to buyers and sellers at one place, which is crucial amid geopolitical tensions and changing trade policies.

Dr. Pankaj Jaimini, Managing Director, Eurofins Analytical Services India, said the event is a successful attempt to bring the entire industry - buyers, exporters, testing labs and research institutions - together to discuss future challenges.

Purvi Shah, Head, SGS Food Testing Services said such conferences help ease global trade and sharing of buyer-seller meets and new global requirements can reduce customs or quality-related rejections.

--IANS

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