Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) Popular Tamil actor and producer Dhanush, who is a big fan of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings and its former captain M S Dhoni, has now penned an emotional post in the wake of M S Dhoni's release from the franchise as a player.

Taking to his X timeline, Dhanush wrote, "Some players entertain us. Some become a part of our lives. MS Dhoni has been both."

He then went on to thank the cricketing legend, who has now returned to the Chennai Super Kings as its mentor.

Dhanush wrote, "Thank you for all the memories. The game will never be quite the same without you, but I'll wait to see you on the sidelines. Thousands of youngsters have benefited from your advice and knowledge, hope it continues to inspire and fire up the upcoming generation. Farewell champion (folded hands)."

Dhanush's family members too are closely associated with the franchise.

In fact, Dhanush's sister-in-law, director Gitanjali Selvaraghavan had in March last year disclosed that their family was in for a "sweet surprise" when cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni along with other CSK team members arrived for her dad’s book release event.

Gitanjali’s father, P S Raman, a former vice-president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, had his book ‘Leo: The Untold Story of Chennai Super Kings’ released last year.

Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, who took to her Instagram timeline to pen a lengthy post of gratitude in which she thanked Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan, music director Anirudh and cricketers Ashwin Ravichandran and Krishnamachari Srikkanth for their help in hosting her dad’s book release function, had said, “My father P.S. Raman’s latest book ‘Leo: The Untold Story of Chennai Super Kings’ was released this Sunday in a quiet private function. My sincerest thanks on behalf of our family to the honoured chief guests Mr. CD Gopinath, @anirudhofficial @rashwin99 @cheekaofficial and @suhailchandhok for hosting the event so seamlessly. Thank you @kasiviswanathanvijaya sir for all your help and support. And of course, what a sweet surprise by our own Thala and team for attending the event!”

Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, who is the wife of Dhanush's elder brother Selvaraghavan, is best known for having directed the film ‘Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam’, which featured Balakrishna Kola and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead.

The film had cinematography by Sridhar and music by Amrit while editing was by Rukesh. The film, which released on January 1, 2016, was produced by Beeptone Studios.

--IANS

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