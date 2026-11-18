Hobart, Nov 18 (IANS) Cricket Australia (CA) has announced it will set up an independent forum for players and support staff who were involved in the 2018 tour of South Africa to rehear their testimonies but will not re-open an investigation into Cape Town incident.

The forum will allow those who wish to come forward and share their versions of events and recollections in a confidential environment.

CA has chosen not to initiate a new investigation and believes "this is the best way to ensure all those involved can speak in a constructive and mutually respectful manner."

The Sandpapergate has hit Australian cricket again after Usman Khawaja's explosive claims in his autobiography, 'Sabr', that the entire Australian team was aware of the sandpaper being used on the cricket ball during the 2018 Cape Town Test match against South Africa and that the Aussies had done the same in the previous Test in Port Elizabeth too.

The bomshell claims have since sparked a frenzy of claims and counter-claims relating to the 2018 Cape Town incident.

The claims were backed by former opener David Warner, who was one of the three punished cricketers for the incident along with the then captain Steve Smith and on-screen sandpaper deployer Cameron Bancroft.

Current Australian captain Pat Cummins, who was a key member of the bowling group by then, called Khawaja's claims "complete and utter nonsense".

Cricket Australia Chair David Boon said, “After careful consideration, the CA Board has decided to establish a forum that will allow players and staff involved in the events of South Africa in 2018 to share their experiences and perspectives."

He continued, “We believe this is in the best interests of the game. For almost a decade, the fallout from those events has remained part of the conversation around Australian cricket. It has been a difficult chapter for many people and, increasingly, the ongoing debate has become a distraction from the game. We believe it is time for a circuit breaker.

“This forum is not about relitigating the past. It is about creating an opportunity for those who wish to be heard to tell their stories in a respectful environment, and for our sport to listen."

“Australian cricket is at its strongest when it is united. We owe it to everyone who loves the game to make every reasonable effort to move forward together, with understanding, respect and perspective.

“As a former player, I know that one of the most important things cricket gives us is the relationships we build and the mateship that endures long after playing careers end. My hope is that this process can help strengthen those connections and allow us to focus on what lies ahead.

“I would encourage everyone to allow the process to unfold respectfully and privately. We have an exciting summer of cricket ahead, and our collective focus should be on ensuring the game continues to thrive," he added.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg added, “Over the past week we have heard several different and conflicting accounts of what transpired in Cape Town in 2018. This has been an incredibly difficult and uncomfortable time for the game and all those involved.

“What happened then and continues to play out now has a lot to do with the culture that existed at that time. A culture that CA played a part in creating.

“The recognition of that came through the commissioning of the Ethics Centre report and subsequent adoption of 36 of the 42 recommendations.

“We are proud of the culture that the team has built over the past eight years and our players and our leaders and our coaches deserve enormous credit for that. But we recognise the pain and hurt that events surrounding Sandpapergate have caused.

“Let’s be honest - the game is hurting at the moment. It is not good for anyone. We need to find a path through and we need to heal. As part of this process - and so that all parties who wish to - can tell their version of events we will set up an independent forum.

“This is a chance to give everyone a voice in an independent, safe and private setting. This is not a re-investigation, it is not designed to reprosecute or sanction. No one is compelled to participate – it is entirely up to them individually. It is important to remember we are talking about events that took place more than eight years ago."

--IANS

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