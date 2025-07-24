India has consistently protested CPEC’s inclusion in China’s OBOR: Govt tells Parliament

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The government of India has reiterated its firm opposition to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), stating that it has "consistently protested" to concerned parties over the inclusion of the project as a flagship component of China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, now renamed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In a written reply to a question raised in Parliament on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India has urged all stakeholders to cease activities related to the CPEC, which passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) - territory that India considers an integral part of its sovereign land.

“India has consistently conveyed its objections to China and other parties regarding the CPEC project, as it directly impinges on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the MEA noted.

It added that India’s position on the matter has been clearly communicated at both diplomatic and multilateral platforms.

The CPEC is a major bilateral infrastructure initiative between China and Pakistan. This is, as explained by both countries, aimed at enhancing connectivity and trade through highways, railways, and energy projects.

However, its alignment through PoK has drawn strong objections and protests from India since its inception. The project is a key part of the broader BRI, a global development strategy launched by China to improve connectivity between Asia, Africa, and Europe.

The MEA was also asked whether a trilateral meeting involving China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan took place in the fourth week of May 2025, and if discussions were held on expanding the CPEC into Afghanistan.

While the ministry did not confirm the specifics of the meeting, it reiterated India’s opposition to any such expansion, particularly if it involves Indian territory under illegal occupation.

India has long maintained that the BRI, in its current form, disregards core concerns relating to sovereignty and territorial integrity, and has chosen not to participate in the initiative for these reasons. The latest reaffirmation of India's stance reflects its continued vigilance over regional developments that affect its national interests.

