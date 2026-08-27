India hands over second consignment of relief material to flood-hit Nepal

Kathmandu, Aug 27 (IANS) India on Thursday handed over the second consignment of 37.5 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, medicines and food packets to Nepal to support the Himalayan nation in relief and rescue efforts following the deadly floods.

"A helping hand from India. The second consignment of 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines and food packets has been handed over to Mr. Mahabir Pun, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation to support Nepal’s flood relief and rescue efforts. India remains committed to standing by Nepal and its people," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

On Wednesday, India sent 10 tonnes of HADR material and essential medicines to Nepal to support the Himalayan Nation's response to the devastating floods. India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava handed over the relief material to Nepal's Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Khadak Raj Paudel late Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a review meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, senior officials of the Ministry and India's Ambassadors in Kathmandu and Beijing on the devastating flood situation in Nepal.

EAM Jaishankar stated that efforts are being made to ascertain the status and well-being of Indians in the flood-affected areas.

Sharing details regarding the meeting on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Held a review meeting with Foreign Secretary, Team MEA and our Ambassadors in Kathmandu and Beijing on the Nepal flood disaster. Urgent efforts are underway to ascertain the status and well-being of all Indians in the flood-affected areas."

"MEA is coordinating with various Ministries, State Governments, tour operators and project authorities in this regard. We are working closely with the Nepali side, both on this aspect and on the relief efforts," he added.

The massive flood, originating in the Tibetan region of China, swept through the transboundary Bhote Koshi River, leaving a trail of destruction in Nepal.

The death toll from Wednesday's tragic Bhote Koshi floods has reached 270, with bodies still being recovered from several downstream districts, Nepal Police confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

The highest number of bodies, 108, was recovered from Chitwan district in the southern plains, followed by 62 from Nawalparasi East, 27 from Dhading and 17 from Rasuwa, according to the police.

The Nepali government said that more than 800 people remained out of contact after the flood swept through human settlements, hydropower projects, customs offices and electricity infrastructure, among other areas.

--IANS

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