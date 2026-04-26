April 26, 2026 10:23 PM हिंदी

India hands over assistance for cultural, heritage preservation in Tuvalu

India hands over assistance for cultural, heritage preservation in Tuvalu

Funafuti, April 26 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita has handed over a cheque for the preservation of cultural and heritage sites during his official visit to the South Pacific nation of Tuvalu.

The minister attended the State Banquet hosted by the Govt of Tuvalu during his first official visit to the country. He handed over the first tranche of assistance to preserve cultural heritage sites under the Quick Impact Project (QIP).

He also announced India’s support, including the provision of a sea ambulance, food grain assistance, and sponsorship of 10 patients for specialised medical treatment in India under the "Heal in India” initiative, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Margherita, in a post on X on Sunday, said he witnessed a vibrant performance of traditional Tuvaluan fatele by community members - a true celebration of the country’s rich culture.

He visited Princess Margaret Hospital in Funafuti and interacted with dedicated healthcare professionals delivering essential services to the community on Saturday.

On Thursday, he met Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat and discussed strengthening India-Vanuatu bilateral cooperation across key sectors, reaffirming their shared commitment to the well-being and progress of their peoples.

He also met Vanuatu's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and External Trade, Xavier Emanuel Harry and discussed advancing bilateral development cooperation, particularly in health, capacity building, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Margherita arrived in Port Vila on April 22 for his first official visit to Vanuatu.

The visit further strengthened India’s close and friendly relations with Vanuatu and Tuvalu and reaffirmed India’s role as a trusted development partner. It is in line with India’s continued engagement with Pacific island countries under the Act East Policy and the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation framework, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The official engagement is in continuation of the historic third Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation held in May 2023 in Port Moresby, the MEA added.

--IANS

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